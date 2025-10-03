Subscribed to Fabtech Tech IPO? Here's how to check allotment status online

Fabtech Technologies IPO allotment today: The share allotment for Fabtech Technologies’ initial public offering (Fabtech Technologies IPO) is likely to be finalised today, October 3, 2025, following the closure of the subscription window.

The public offering, valued at around ₹230 crore, received decent demand from investors. Offered at a price band of ₹181–₹191 per share, the issue was subscribed 2.03 times by the end of the subscription period. Among individual categories, Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) and retail investors oversubscribed their quotas by over two times each.

After bidding for the IPO, the next step is the allotment of shares. Investors who have applied for the Fabtech Technologies IPO can check the share allotment status on the official BSE or NSE websites, or on the website of Bigshare Services, the registrar for the issue.

How to check Fabtech Technologies IPO allotment status online on BSE – Step-by-step guide Step 1: Visit the BSE Website Open your web browser and go to: https://www.bseindia.com Step 2: Navigate to the Application Status Check Click on the ‘Investors’ tab in the top menu bar. From the dropdown menu, select ‘IPO’ and then ‘Application Status Check’. Alternatively, you can go directly to: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx Step 3: Enter the Required Information In the ‘Issue Type’ field, select Equity. In the ‘Company Name’ field, type Fabtech Technologies Limited. Enter either your PAN number or your application number.

Step 4: Click 'Search' Once you've entered the required details, click the Search button. Step 5: View the Allotment Status The website will display your allotment status, indicating whether or not you have been allotted shares. If allotted, the equivalent shares will be credited to your Demat account. Check Fabtech Technologies IPO allotment status online on registrar’s website – direct link Investors can also check the allotment status of the Fabtech Technologies IPO by visiting the official website of Bigshare Services: https://ipo.bigshareonline.com/ipo_status.html Check Fabtech Technologies IPO allotment status online on NSE Additionally, investors can check the allotment status on the NSE website by visiting:

https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids Fabtech Technologies IPO grey market premium (GMP) today Ahead of the allotment, the unlisted shares of Fabtech Technologies were trading flat at around ₹191 per share in the grey market, according to sources tracking grey market activity. Thus, the grey market premium (GMP) for Fabtech Technologies IPO remained nil on Friday, October 3. Fabtech Technologies IPO listing forecast Shares of Fabtech Technologies are scheduled to list on the BSE and NSE on Tuesday, October 7, 2025. Current grey market trends suggest a lacklustre listing for the company’s shares. However, since grey markets are unregulated, these estimates may change. Therefore, investors are advised not to rely solely on the GMP for assessing the potential listing performance.