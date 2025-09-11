Tata Capital plans $2 billion IPO launch in early October after RBI nod

By Rajesh Mascarenhas and Baiju Kalesh

Tata Capital Ltd. is preparing for an initial public offering in the first half of October after asking the Reserve Bank of India for a short extension to the launch timetable, according to people familiar with the matter.

The financial services company, part of the Tata Group, could wrap up IPO roadshows this week and file a second draft red herring prospectus soon, the people said, asking not to be identified because the process is private.

The RBI has instructed large shadow financiers including Tata Capital to list by the end of September to improve transparency in the sector and help mitigate risks, but Tata Capital asked for an extension of a few weeks to better prepare for its share sale, the people said. The RBI approved the request, they said.