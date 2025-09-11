Home / Markets / IPO / Tata Capital plans $2 billion IPO launch in early October after RBI nod

Tata Capital plans $2 billion IPO launch in early October after RBI nod

The financial services company, part of the Tata Group, could wrap up IPO roadshows this week and file a second draft red herring prospectus soon

The Tata group's unlisted financial services businesses have reported hefty profits for the year, with Tata Capital, the group's financial services business, reporting a profit of Rs 2,492 crore on revenues of Rs 13,309 crore, as per Tata Sons' annua
Tata Capital to list by the end of September to improve transparency | Photo: Company website
Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 11 2025 | 12:59 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
By Rajesh Mascarenhas and Baiju Kalesh
 
Tata Capital Ltd. is preparing for an initial public offering in the first half of October after asking the Reserve Bank of India for a short extension to the launch timetable, according to people familiar with the matter.
 
The financial services company, part of the Tata Group, could wrap up IPO roadshows this week and file a second draft red herring prospectus soon, the people said, asking not to be identified because the process is private.  
 
The RBI has instructed large shadow financiers including Tata Capital to list by the end of September to improve transparency in the sector and help mitigate risks, but Tata Capital asked for an extension of a few weeks to better prepare for its share sale, the people said. The RBI approved the request, they said.
 
Representatives for Tata Capital and the RBI didn’t respond to requests for comment. 
 
Tata Capital is looking to raise as much as ₹17,000 crore ($1.9 billion) at a valuation of about $18 billion in the IPO, which would make it the biggest in India since Hyundai Motor India Ltd.’s record $3.3 billion offering last year.  
 
Tata Investment Corp., a shareholder in Tata Capital, rose as much as 3.2 per cent in Mumbai early Thursday afternoon, its biggest intraday gain since Aug. 5. 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*with 12 months initial complimentary New York Times access

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Cotec Healthcare files draft papers with Sebi to raise funds through IPO

Nandan Nilekani's VC firm Fundamentum to focus on scale-up market

Shringar House IPO subscribed 2 times on Day 1 with strong demand

TechD Cybersecurity sets IPO price band at ₹183-193/share for ₹39 crore IPO

IPO alert: Prozeal Green Energy, Neilsoft get Sebi approval to raise funds

Topics :Tata CapitalTata Capital Financial Servicesinitial public offerings IPOs

First Published: Sep 11 2025 | 12:59 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story