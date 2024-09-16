Western Carriers IPO gets subscribed 4.83 times on Day 2 of subscription

The initial public offer of logistics company Western Carriers (India) Ltd garnered 4.83 times subscription on the second day of share sale on Monday.

The Rs 493-crore initial share sale got bids for 10,08,87,375 shares against 2,08,68,467 shares on offer, as per NSE data.

The Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) part received 7.32 times subscription while the non-institutional investors quota got subscribed 5.35 times. The category for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) received 3 per cent subscription.

Western Carriers (India) on Thursday said it has mobilised Rs 148 crore from anchor investors.

The Kolkata-based company's initial public offering (IPO) is available for subscription in the price range of Rs 163-172 per share.