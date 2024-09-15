Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Swiggy eyes IPO filing this week; may seek to raise over $1 billion

Details of the offering such as size and timing are still under discussion and subject to change, they said

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 15 2024 | 7:52 PM IST
By Julia Fioretti, Baiju Kalesh and Manuel Baigorri


Indian food-delivery platform Swiggy Ltd. is considering filing publicly for its domestic initial public offering as soon as this week, people familiar with the matter said, adding to a strong pipeline of share sales in the country.
 

Swiggy’s IPO may seek to raise more than $1 billion, the people said, asking not to be identified as the information isn’t public. The Bengaluru-based company is waiting to get approval from India’s Securities and Exchange Board of India, known as Sebi, to proceed with the IPO filing, the people said.

A representative for Swiggy didn’t immediately respond to a request seeking comment.

Founded in 2014, Swiggy partners with more than 150,000 restaurants across India to help deliver food in the world’s most populous nation, according to its website. It competes with companies including public-listed Zomato Ltd., e-commerce giant Amazon.com Inc.’s India unit and conglomerate Tata Group’s BigBasket. 

Swiggy, backed by SoftBank Group Corp., would follow in the footsteps of other local and international companies seeking to tap the country’s economic growth and demand from global investors. About $7.8 billion has been raised through first-time share sales so far this year, already exceeding proceeds in each of the past two years, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

More listings are expected in coming months. Hyundai Motor Co. is planning to sell shares in its local Indian unit this year in what could be one of the biggest-ever listings in India, people familiar with the matter have said. LG Electronics Inc. has picked banks for a potential listing of its Indian business that could raise as much as $1.5 billion, Bloomberg News reported.

Topics :SwiggyIPOs

First Published: Sep 15 2024 | 7:52 PM IST

