IPOs next week: Bajaj Housing among 14 listings; 5 new offers on radar

IPO calendar next week: The Indian IPO landscape remained vibrant this week, fueled by a series of initial public offerings (IPOs) that held investors' attention. The current week brought the opportunity to participate in as many as five mainline, and 12 SME IPOs. Meanwhile, shares of Gala Precision Engineering, and Shree Tirupati Balajee made their debut on the bourses from the mainline group.

Among the IPOs that opened for subscription this week, Bajaj Housing Finance outperformed the others, receiving an overwhelming 8.9 million applications, eclipsing the previous record of 7.35 million set by Tata Technologies. The public issue received massive demand from investors, with cumulative bids for the Rs 6,560 crore offering surpassing Rs 3.2 trillion. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The upcoming week is packed with opportunities for investors, starting with the initial public offerings of Arkade Developers and Northern Arc Capital. Meanwhile, shares of Bajaj Housing Finance, Kross, and Tolins Tyres are slated to make their debut on the bourses on Monday, September 16, 2024. PN Gadgil Jewellers will list on the exchanges on Tuesday, September 17, 2024.

The ongoing public issue of Western Carriers (India), which opened today, will close for public subscription on Wednesday, September 18, 2024. Following this, the allotment will be finalised on Thursday, September 19, 2024, and the company’s shares will be credited to demat accounts on Friday, September 20, 2024. Shares of Western Carriers will list on the BSE and NSE on Monday, September 23, 2024.

Mainboard IPOs next week

Arkade Developers IPO

More From This Section

The initial public offering of Arkade Developers opens on Monday, September 16, 2024, and will close on Thursday, September 19, 2024. The public issue will be available at a price band of Rs 121-128 per share, with a lot size of 110 shares. Arkade Developers seeks to raise up to Rs 410 crore by offering an entirely fresh issue of 32,031,250 shares with a face value of Rs 10 apiece.

Investors can bid for a minimum of 110 shares and in multiples thereof, with a minimum amount required by retail investors of Rs 14,080. The basis of allotment of Arkade Developers is scheduled for Friday, September 20, 2024, and the company's shares will likely list on the NSE, and BSE on Tuesday, September 24, 2024.

Northern Arc Capital IPO

The three-day subscription window for the Northern Arc Capital IPO opens on Monday, September 16, 2024, and closes on Thursday, September 19, 2024. At the upper end of the IPO price band, the company seeks to raise Rs 777 crore from the public issue.

Northern Arc Capital is offering a fresh issue of 19,011,407 shares, and an offer for sale of 10,532,320 shares, with a face value of Rs 10 apiece. The IPO will be available at a price band of Rs 249-263, and a lot size of 57 shares.

The company’s shares are likely to be allotted on Friday, September 20, 2024, while they will reflect in demat accounts on Monday, September 23, 2024. Northern Arc Capital shares are scheduled to list on BSE and NSE on Tuesday, September 24, 2024.

SME IPOs next week

Meanwhile, in the SME space, investors await the listing of as many as 10 IPOs next week, including Excellent Wires and Packaging, Trafiksol ITS Technologies, SPP Polymers, Gajanand International, Share Samadhan, Shubhshree Biofuels Energy, Aditya Ultra Steel, Vision Infra Equipment Solutions, My Mudra Fincorp, and Sodhani Academy of Fintech Enablers.

Additionally, four ongoing IPOs, including Popular Foundations, Deccan Transcon Leasing, Envirotech Systems, and Sodhani Academy of Fintech Enablers, will conclude their subscription window next week. Their allotment will also be finalised during the same period.

In continuation of this, the SME markets will witness the opening of five new offerings, including SD Retail, BikeWo GreenTech, Paramount Speciality Forgings, Pelatro, and Osel Devices next week.