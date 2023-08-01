Home / Markets / IPO / Recent IPOS List / World's biggest market for under-$100 million IPOs booms in India

World's biggest market for under-$100 million IPOs booms in India

SME IPO boom followed dismal performance of insurer Life Insurance Corporation of India and delivery startup Delhivery, two biggest share sales of 2022. They are down about 33% and 18%, respectively

Bloomberg

3 min read Last Updated : Aug 01 2023 | 8:42 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

By Satviki Sanjay and Ashutosh Joshi


Small is beautiful in India’s market for initial public offerings after the disappointment of hyped mega-share sales. 
 
From finance startup Paytm to the nation’s largest insurer, investors have lost money from those IPOs in the past two years. They’ve turned to companies offering up to just $100 million in stock sales, as India hosted 92 such listings this year, the most in the world, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. 

Small firms are selling shares for their financing needs after interest rates surged, as they take advantage of a five-month market rally. While such listings tend to be saddled with poor trading liquidity and have lax disclosure rules, retail investors are ignoring those concerns, bidding more than 100 times what’s on offer for some IPOs.

“IPOs are a product of a bull run in stocks,” said Abhishek Sharma, managing director at GYR Capital Advisors. “Greater retail and institutional investor participation is providing tailwinds to these companies.”

India’s major equity benchmarks have hit record levels, as earnings and the economy grow despite the highest interest rates since 2018. The SME IPO index is outperforming, surging 26% this year compared to a 9% gain in the benchmark Nifty 50. 

Most offerings by small and medium-sized enterprises in recent months were oversubscribed. Dronemaker ideaForge Technology Ltd.’s IPO received 106 times more bids than sought, while mid-sized Utkarsh Small Finance Bank got bids as much as 102 times.  

The SME IPO boom followed the dismal performance of insurer Life Insurance Corporation of India Ltd. and delivery startup Delhivery Ltd, the two biggest share sales of 2022. They are down about 33% and 18%, respectively, from their sale prices. Payments application Paytm’s parent One 97 Communications Ltd. is also trading more than 60% below its offer price.

“I am trying to add small companies to my portfolio” after avoiding the earlier IPOs due to high valuations, said Swetabh Sonal, an independent trader based in North India.




“Small companies have unlimited potential in fueling the Indian economy’s vibrancy and we are undertaking efforts, including working closely with various governments, industry bodies, to reach out to such companies for potential listings,” BSE Ltd. said in an emailed response to queries.

For now, the higher returns from small IPOs are masking corporate governance concerns and the lack of research. Companies listed on the two SME exchanges are required to report earnings on semi-annual basis, have negligible institutional ownership and aren’t tracked by brokerages.

Lingerie-maker Ashapura Intimates Fashion Ltd., which listed in early 2013, saw its shares surged 800% in more than four years. It was suspended in 2020, and subsequently filed for liquidation. Nureca Ltd., an Indian wellness products provider, gained 61% on its debut in 2021. More than two years later, the stock is down more than 80% from its peak.

“SME IPOs are far more riskier than the big ones because this space is little researched, there is very few institutional ownership, there are no foreign investors and no mutual funds,” said Gajendra Kothari, MD & CEO of Etica Wealth Pvt Ltd., which manages assets more than 16 billion rupees. 

--With assistance from Filipe Pacheco.

© 2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Also Read

7 IPOs this week but don't make these 10 mistakes in pursuit of gains

IPO fundraising shrinks, block deals robust during first half of CY23

IdeaForge Tech IPO to close on June 30; issue subscribed 32x so far

With IPOs losing steam, Sebi steps in with hard underwriting move

IdeaForge IPO fully booked on day 1; should you bid? Read what analysts say

Proventus Agrocom made stellar debuts with around 12% premium on NSE Emerge

Topics :SME IPOsLIC IPOIPOsMarketsstock marketsBSENSE

First Published: Aug 01 2023 | 8:42 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Maruti Suzuki Q1FY24 results: Net profit up 145% YoY, revenue up 22%

Foxconn to sign Rs 1,600 crore components plant deal with Tamil Nadu

Politics

Goa assembly: All 7 Oppn members suspended for 2 days following protest

PM Modi to launch development projects during Pune visit on August 1

Technology

Apple iPhone 15 series may bring thinner bezels, USB-C, camera improvements

Samsung eyes 50% market share in premium segment with Fold 5, Flip 5

Economy News

India to become middle-income country with GDP of $6 trn by 2030: Report

PMJDY account to touch 500-million mark; about 55% beneficiaries are women

Next Story