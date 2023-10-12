Home / Markets / Mutual Fund / Debt MFs continue to log outflow, see Rs 1 trillion withdrawal in Sep

Debt MFs continue to log outflow, see Rs 1 trillion withdrawal in Sep

'Some correction in the equity markets towards the later part of September could also have prompted investors to shift towards equity with the expectation of better returns'

Press Trust of India New Delhi
The huge net outflow in September could be attributed to the advance tax requirement that corporates need to meet with it being quarter end, Melvyn Santarita, Analyst - Manager Research at Morningstar India, said

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 12 2023 | 3:44 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Debt-oriented mutual fund schemes witnessed a net withdrawal of Rs 1.01 lakh crore in September, making it the second consecutive month of the outflow, primarily due to advance tax requirements of corporates and correction in equity markets.

The segment saw an outflow of Rs 25,873 crore in August. Before this, the debt schemes attracted Rs 61,440 crore in July, data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi) showed.

The huge outflow has pulled down the assets under management (AUM) of fixed income funds or debt funds to Rs 13.05 lakh crore at the end of September from Rs 14 lakh crore in the preceding month-end.

Investor sentiment towards debt investments was largely muted. Barring long duration and gilt fund segments, all the other 14 categories witnessed net outflows. These two categories have been finding favour with investors for some time in anticipation of a change in the interest rate cycle.

"Advance tax payments and other quarter-ending accounting and financial necessities resulted in an outflow in the debt category in September," Gopal Kavalireddi, Vice President - Research at FYERS, said.

The huge net outflow in September could be attributed to the advance tax requirement that corporates need to meet with it being quarter end, Melvyn Santarita, Analyst - Manager Research at Morningstar India, said.

Moreover, some correction in the equity markets towards the later part of September could also have prompted investors to shift towards equity with the expectation of better returns, he added.

In terms of categories, expectedly liquid funds saw the highest net outflows of Rs 74,176 crore during the month, followed by money market funds (Rs 9,158 crore), ultra-short duration funds (Rs 5,168 crore) and floater funds (Rs 4,903 crore).

Further, corporate bond funds as a category witnessed net outflows of Rs 2,459 crore after witnessing regular net inflows since January.

Also Read

Why individual investors' share in mutual funds assets is surging

Debt mutual funds or FDs: What should you pick given RBI status quo?

Large-cap MFs, Index Funds to attract flows as markets pick pace: Analysts

Debt fund growth option: A smart choice for retirees

US House passes debt-limit deal easing default concerns; Bill now in Senate

58% large cap index funds fail to beat underlying indices in first half

Fund managers improve largecap performance and stumble on smallcaps

Market regulator Sebi sets deposit norms for execution-only platforms

Mutual fund industry sees best AUM growth in two years, shows data

Polycab India, Lodha, Shriram Finance, and PFC may migrate to largecaps

Topics :Mutual Funds industrymutual funds investmentsDebt MFsequity investments

First Published: Oct 12 2023 | 3:44 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Telangana polls: BJP leader Bandi dares AIMIM to contest outside Hyderabad

Madhya Pradesh needs 'new engine' and not 'double-engine': Punjab CM Mann

Sports News

Cricket World Cup 2023 AUS vs SA Playing 11, live match time, streaming

World Cup: Rohit surpasses Gayle for most sixes in international cricket

India News

World Cup 2023: Special trains from Mumbai to Ahmedabad for Ind-Pak match

Power utilities to offer subsidised tariff for Durga, Navratri Pandals

Economy News

NPCI Int'l to develop UAE's domestic card scheme in partnership deal

IMF projects inflation, growth risks if Israel-Hamas conflict widens

Next Story