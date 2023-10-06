Market regulator Sebi sets deposit requirement for execution-only platforms

Mutual fund distribution platforms registering as Category-II execution-only platforms (EOP) under the stock broker segment will have to maintain a Rs 10 lakh deposit with the stock exchange, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said on Friday. This is in line with the rules set for stock brokers. As per existing regulations, stock brokers have to maintain a base minimum capital (BMC) deposit with the stock exchanges.

However, entities already registered with the stock exchange under any of the segments will not have to pay the deposit again. "For members having registration in more than one segment on the same stock exchange, the BMC deposit requirement shall not be additive for such number of segments and shall be the highest applicable BMC deposit, across various segments," Sebi said in a circular.

Earlier this year, Sebi introduced a new set of regulations tailored for mutual fund distribution platforms dealing in the commission-free 'direct' plans. It provided such platforms two options — Category 1 (as agents of AMCs) and Category 2 (as agents of investors). To become a Category 1 EOP, they must register with the mutual fund industry body Amfi. For Category 2, they must register with stock exchanges.