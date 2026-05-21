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Eyeing passive income? Keep an eye on these 12 dividend paying stocks today

Among the key announcements, L&T Technology Services has declared the highest dividend payout at ₹40 per share as final dividend, while Larsen & Toubro has announced a final dividend of ₹38 per share

dividend stocks
SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 21 2026 | 8:28 AM IST
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Dividend stocks today, May 21, 2026: Investors on Dalal Street looking to generate passive income from equity holdings can track shares of Larsen & Toubro, L&T Technology Services, Havells India, Sula Vineyards, and eight others as these companies have decided to reward their shareholders with dividend payouts.
 
Other companies featured in the list include Himadri Speciality Chemical, Jindal Saw, Jupiter Life Line Hospitals, L&T Finance, Maithan Alloys, Trident, Vinyl Chemicals (India), and Workmates Core2Cloud Solution.
 
According to BSE data, shares of these companies are scheduled to trade ex-dividend on Friday, May 22, 2026. It is worth noting that the ex-dividend date is the cut-off day from which a stock trades without entitlement to the declared dividend. Therefore, investors who wish to claim dividend benefits must ensure they hold shares in the respective companies on or before this date to qualify, subject to the respective record dates set by the companies.
 
Among the key announcements, L&T Technology Services has declared the highest dividend payout at ₹40 per share as final dividend, while Larsen & Toubro has announced a final dividend of ₹38 per share. Both companies have fixed May 22, 2026 as their record date.
 
Company Ex-date Announcement Record date
Havells India May 22, 2026 Final Dividend - ₹6 May 24, 2026
Himadri Speciality Chemical May 22, 2026 Final Dividend - ₹0.80 May 22, 2026
Jindal Saw May 22, 2026 Final Dividend - ₹2 May 22, 2026
Jupiter Life Line Hospitals May 22, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹1 May 22, 2026
Larsen & Toubro May 22, 2026 Final Dividend - ₹38 May 22, 2026
L&T Finance May 22, 2026 Final Dividend - ₹2.75 May 22, 2026
L&T Technology Services May 22, 2026 Final Dividend - ₹40 May 22, 2026
Maithan Alloys May 22, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹11 May 22, 2026
Sula Vineyards May 22, 2026 Final Dividend - ₹2 May 22, 2026
Trident May 22, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹0.50 May 23, 2026
Vinyl Chemicals (India) May 22, 2026 Final Dividend - ₹7 May 22, 2026
Workmates Core2Cloud Solution May 22, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹2 May 22, 2026
(Source: BSE)  Maithan Alloys has announced an interim dividend of ₹11 per share, while Vinyl Chemicals (India) has declared a final dividend of ₹7 per share. Meanwhile, Havells India will reward shareholders with a final dividend of ₹6 per share, with its record date scheduled for May 24, 2026.
 
Other companies trading ex-dividend on May 22 include Jindal Saw and Sula Vineyards, both declaring final dividends of ₹2 per share. L&T Finance has announced a final dividend of ₹2.75 per share, while Jupiter Life Line Hospitals and Workmates Core2Cloud Solution have declared interim dividends of ₹1 and ₹2 per share, respectively.
 
Additionally, Himadri Speciality Chemical has announced a final dividend of ₹0.80 per share, and Trident has declared an interim dividend of ₹0.50 per share, with May 23, 2026 fixed as its record date.
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Topics :dividendHigh dividend stocksdividend incomeshare marketStocks in focusLarsen & ToubroMarkets

First Published: May 21 2026 | 8:28 AM IST

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