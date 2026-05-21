Eyeing passive income? Keep an eye on these 12 dividend paying stocks today

Dividend stocks today, May 21, 2026: Investors on Dalal Street looking to generate passive income from equity holdings can track shares of Larsen & Toubro, L&T Technology Services, Havells India, Sula Vineyards, and eight others as these companies have decided to reward their shareholders with dividend payouts.

Other companies featured in the list include Himadri Speciality Chemical, Jindal Saw, Jupiter Life Line Hospitals, L&T Finance, Maithan Alloys, Trident, Vinyl Chemicals (India), and Workmates Core2Cloud Solution.

According to BSE data, shares of these companies are scheduled to trade ex-dividend on Friday, May 22, 2026. It is worth noting that the ex-dividend date is the cut-off day from which a stock trades without entitlement to the declared dividend. Therefore, investors who wish to claim dividend benefits must ensure they hold shares in the respective companies on or before this date to qualify, subject to the respective record dates set by the companies.

Among the key announcements, L&T Technology Services has declared the highest dividend payout at ₹40 per share as final dividend, while Larsen & Toubro has announced a final dividend of ₹38 per share. Both companies have fixed May 22, 2026 as their record date. Company Ex-date Announcement Record date Havells India May 22, 2026 Final Dividend - ₹6 May 24, 2026 Himadri Speciality Chemical May 22, 2026 Final Dividend - ₹0.80 May 22, 2026 Jindal Saw May 22, 2026 Final Dividend - ₹2 May 22, 2026 Jupiter Life Line Hospitals May 22, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹1 May 22, 2026 Larsen & Toubro May 22, 2026 Final Dividend - ₹38 May 22, 2026 L&T Finance May 22, 2026 Final Dividend - ₹2.75 May 22, 2026 L&T Technology Services May 22, 2026 Final Dividend - ₹40 May 22, 2026 Maithan Alloys May 22, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹11 May 22, 2026 Sula Vineyards May 22, 2026 Final Dividend - ₹2 May 22, 2026 Trident May 22, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹0.50 May 23, 2026 Vinyl Chemicals (India) May 22, 2026 Final Dividend - ₹7 May 22, 2026 Workmates Core2Cloud Solution May 22, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹2 May 22, 2026