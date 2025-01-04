Investors betting big on higher-risk equity funds for better returns

With the rising penetration of online investment platforms and investors largely opting for the top performing funds, the folio (investment accounts) pecking order of equity mutual funds (MFs) have seen a major reshuffle in the past two years.

Largecap dominated categories like ELSS, largecap and flexicap, which occupied three of the top four positions in the folio rankings until the end of 2022, have moved down the order to make way for high risk categories.

As of November 2024, sectoral and thematic funds, smallcap funds and midcap funds were the top three fund categories with their folio count rising as much as 140 per cent in the last two years. ELSS and flexicap are the other two in the top five.

The multifold rise in investment accounts in the higher risk categories also reflects in the net inflow data. Smallcap, midcap and thematic funds have cornered the bulk of the inflows in recent years. According to experts, the sharp surge in folio count in select categories is a result of higher interest from retail investors. "Individual investors has more AUM share in equity category. Whitin this, as of September 2024, the top 3 categories with higher retail investor AUM share are: ELSS at 85 per cent, smallcap funds at 63.4 per cent and midcap funds at 56.5 per cent," said Sriram BKR, Senior Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services.

Smallcap and midcap funds and select thematic funds have been the top performing MF schemes across time-frames in the past 2-3 years. According to experts, most of the investors who invest through online investment channels select funds largely on the basis of past performance. In the case of thematic funds, the jump in folios is also driven by record number of fund launches in the category over the last two years. "Between November 2023 and November 2024, Equity new fund offerings (NFOs) collected about Rs 88,000 crore across 68 schemes, of which Rs 73,346 crore came from 47 sector funds. NFOs usually attract new folios, both by existing and new investors," Sriram added.