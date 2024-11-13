Investors pump record sums into largecap-oriented schemes in October

Two large-cap-oriented mutual fund (MF) offerings — flexi-cap funds and large-cap funds — witnessed a spike in investor interest in October amid the decline in the equity market. Both categories logged their all-time high inflows last month.

Large-cap funds, which invest at least 80 per cent of their corpus in larger companies, attracted Rs 3,452 crore in October. Inflows into flexi-cap schemes stood at Rs 5,181 crore.

The schemes in these two categories are considered less risky compared to other equity schemes due to their large-cap tilt. While flexi-cap schemes can allocate any proportion of their corpus in large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap stocks, most funds generally maintain around 60 per cent large-cap exposure.

The combined inflows into flexi-cap and large-cap funds at Rs 8,633 crore last month were 73 per cent higher than the September 2024 tally. The surge in interest was driven by changing market conditions. In October, the key benchmark indices recorded their worst monthly fall since March 2020, with the Nifty 50 dropping 6.2 per cent and the Sensex declining 5.8 per cent. "Investors showed interest across the board; however, a renewed interest can be seen in categories with significant large-cap exposure such as large-cap, multi-cap, large and mid-cap, and flexi-cap. Given that large-caps are better positioned from a valuation perspective in the current market scenario compared with mid-caps and small-caps, there may have been some rebalancing towards large-caps. That is not to say that mid and small caps were far behind. Both categories received robust flows," said Himanshu Srivastava, associate director of manager research, Morningstar Investment Research India.

The inflow momentum in small-cap and mid-cap funds remained strong, with the two categories together garnering Rs 8,455 crore. The addition of new investment accounts was also much higher than in most other categories. Large-cap and flexi-cap schemes had struggled to attract inflows in most months over the past two years, as investors opted for the high-performing small-cap, mid-cap, and thematic funds. This was despite experts warning about high valuations in the mid-cap, small-cap, and certain sectors, and recommending investors to consider large-caps. Mutual fund houses, in their recent communications to investors, continue to hold this view.