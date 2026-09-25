RIAs, distributors assess Sebi's new MF-only PMS route under PRIM model

In recent years, multiple players, including the likes of Dezerv and Capitalmind, along with newer entrants such as PrimeInvestor, have already been using the PMS structure to create and manage portfolios of MF schemes for clients.
The dedicated framework could make the model more attractive by lowering the entry barriers around ticket size, net worth and other regulatory requirements, potentially drawing greater interest from existing PMS players as well as RIAs, RAs and large MF distributors.
The model is especially lucrative for RIAs, experts say, given the scope for performance visibility and chances of higher customer stickiness.
"On the face of it, the model makes sense for an RIA for a few reasons. First, it reduces the compliance and net worth requirements, while the Rs 25 lakh ticket size widens the addressable market. More importantly, it gives us a way to showcase our actual performance," said Rahul Jain, senior vice-president, research, at International Money Matters.