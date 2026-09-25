RIAs, distributors assess Sebi's new MF-only PMS route under PRIM model

"It will really hinge on whether we are allowed to continue with distribution alongside PMS. We have built our distribution business over the years and have a significant AUM base, so giving that up to start a PMS business from scratch would be a major decision. If distribution is not allowed, moving to PMS could mean losing a significant number of clients who may not be comfortable paying a fee or whose portfolios are below the Rs 25 lakh minimum threshold," said a Mumbai-based distributor.