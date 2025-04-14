Nippon, ICICI Pru lead AUM growth in FY25; Motilal Oswal doubles assets

The mutual fund (MF) industry’s 25 per cent asset growth in the last one year was supported by a sharp rise in the assets under management (AUM) of select mutual funds across the size spectrum.

Among the top 10 fund houses by AUM, Nippon India MF registered the highest asset growth at 29 per cent in the financial year (FY) 2025. Its average AUM in the quarter ending March 2025 stood at ₹5.6 trillion compared to ₹4.3 trillion in the quarter ending March 2024.

In absolute terms, the second-largest fund house ICICI Prudential gained the most with its average AUM growing by ₹2 trillion during the year. Its average quarterly AUM went up 29 per cent from ₹6.8 trillion in the fourth quarter (Q4) of FY24 to ₹8.8 trillion in Q4FY25.

Tata, Kotak and HDFC were the other fund houses in the top 10 that managed to grow faster than the industry.

Among the top 20 fund houses, Motilal Oswal MF stood out with over 100 per cent AUM growth. Parag Parikh Financial Advisory Services (PPFAS) MF grew at the second fastest pace at 58 per cent.

Overall, the quarterly average AUM of the MF industry grew 25 per cent year-on-year in Q4FY25 to ₹67.4 trillion. This is despite the AUM shrinking in the fourth quarter due to market correction. The average AUM stood at ₹ 68.6 trillion in Q3FY25.