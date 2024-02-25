One-year ascent: Mutual funds go from Rs 40 trillion to Rs 53 trillion

The journey of mutual funds (MFs) from Rs 40 trillion to nearly Rs 53 trillion in the past year is mostly driven by mark-to-market gains in the equity segment and appreciation in the value of debt and gold assets.



Analysis of data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India shows that asset growth was largely driven by the appreciation in the prices of the underlying assets. The assets under management have grown by Rs 13 trillion during the February 2023–January 2024 period to Rs 52.7 trillion. The net inflows in this period came in at Rs 3.86 trillion.



