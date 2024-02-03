Home / Markets / Mutual Fund / SBI Mutual Fund garners over Rs 900 crore from Nifty50 index fund NFO

SBI Mutual Fund garners over Rs 900 crore from Nifty50 index fund NFO

The fund house said it has received more than 40,000 applications for the Nifty50 equal weight index fund, which closed on January 29

The new fund is an open-ended scheme replicating or tracking the Nifty50 equal weight index, effectively with relatively lower cost as it is a passive offering
Press Trust of India Mumbai

1 min read Last Updated : Feb 03 2024 | 8:16 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

The largest fund house SBI Mutual Fund has collected over Rs 900 crore through its new fund offer, the AMC said in a statement on Saturday.

The fund house said it has received more than 40,000 applications for the Nifty50 equal weight index fund, which closed on January 29.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The fund house recorded huge collections on the back of significant contributions from all distribution channels and a strong interest from the direct channel, it added.

The new fund is an open-ended scheme replicating or tracking the Nifty50 equal weight index, effectively with relatively lower cost as it is a passive offering.

The investment objective of the scheme is to provide returns that correspond to the total returns of the securities as represented by the underlying index, subject to tracking errors. The fund manager is Viral Chhadva.

Also Read

Better risk-reward, FPI flows augur well for LargeCap MFs in 2024: Analysts

Q3 preview: 3 reasons why SBI may report weak results in December quarter

SBI Apprentice Recruitment 2023: Registration for 6160 vacancies ends today

Analysts slash SBI Card's earnings estimates post Q2 result; shares tank 7%

SBI SCO Application 2023: Last date to apply ends today, check details

Rs 50 trillion mutual fund AUM tip of the iceberg, say industry leaders

Valuation to risks: What's in store for mutual fund investors in 2024?

SIP this: The investment option powering India's mutual fund industry

Direct plan SIPs bounce back in 2023 on the equity market euphoria

Mutual fund industry collects Rs 63,854 crore capital through NFOs in 2023

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :sbiMutual FundsNifty

First Published: Feb 03 2024 | 8:16 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story