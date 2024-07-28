Scaling the economic ladder: Indian savings climb, yet rungs remain

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Despite this, Indian household savings allocation towards non-bank instruments is well below that of developed markets and some major EM peers like Korea and Taiwan, indicating further scope for this trend to sustain in the coming years,” says the US-based brokerage in a note.
Subscribe To Insights
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW
₹249
Renews automatically
₹1699₹1999
Opt for auto renewal and save Rs. 300 Renews automatically
₹1999
What you get on BS Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.