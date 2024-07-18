Motilal Oswal MF launches a new fund focusing on current capex cycle

Motilal Oswal MF launches manufacturing fund

Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund (MF) on Thursday announ­ced launch of its manufacturing fund with focus on the current capex cycle. The fund house said India has a huge manufacturing opportunity on the export front with sectors like chemicals, pharma, industrial machi­n­ery, and automotive likely to emerge as key drivers. "Manufacturing focused funds could add diversifi­cation to an investor's portfolio. There's a multitude of sectors which offer exponential opport­u­nity to country's exports," said Niket Shah, CIO, Motilal Oswal MF.

Navi MF launches Nifty 500 Multicap 50:25:25 index fund

Navi Mutual Fund (MF) on Thursday launched a multicap index fund, which will track the Nifty 500 Multicap 50:25:25 index. The index allocates fixed weights of 50 per cent, 25 per cent, and 25 per cent to large, mid, and smallcap segments of the market, respectively. According to the fund house, the investment across the market segments will help mitigate risk by reducing concentration in any single marketcap category.