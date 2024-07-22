MF AUM surges to 29% of bank deposits on market rally, strong inflows

Mutual funds (MFs), which were largely limited to a few urban pockets of India until four years ago, have emerged as a key competitor to traditional savings and investment avenues in recent times.

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das highlighted this fact recently, saying that households were allocating a higher portion of their savings to mutual funds, insurance products and pension funds.

Data also points to a similar trend. MFs' assets under management (AUM) have grown nearly threefold in the past four years, while bank deposits went up 1.6x.

As a result, MF AUM is now equivalent to 29 per cent of bank deposits against just 16 per cent in March 2020.