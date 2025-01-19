UTI Large & Mid Cap Fund: Scaling new heights, leaving rivals behind

UTI Large & Mid Cap Fund, launched in May 2009, has consistently ranked in the top 30 percentile within the large and midcap fund category of the CRISIL Mutual Fund Ranking (CMFR) for four consecutive quarters up to September 2024.

The fund’s assets under management stood at Rs 4,086 crore in September 2024, up from Rs 1,196 crore in September 2021.

V Srivatsa has managed the fund since May 2017. The fund aims to generate long-term capital growth by primarily investing in large and midcap stocks.

Trailing returns

The fund outperformed its benchmark (Nifty LargeMidcap 250 TRI) across the one-, two-, three-, and five-year trailing periods. It also outpaced its peers (funds ranked in the large and midcap category in the September 2024 CMFR) in the one-, two-, three-, five-, and seven-year trailing periods.