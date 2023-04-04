Home / Markets / Mutual Fund / Wright launches AI platform for MF transactions by retail investors

Wright launches AI platform for MF transactions by retail investors

People can use it to make investments tailored to their risk profiles and financial goals, says company

Karthik Jerome New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 04 2023 | 7:05 PM IST
Wright Research, an advisory firm, on Tuesday announced launching a mutual fund (MF) transaction platform that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to assist retail investors.

The platform can be used to trade in direct mutual, banking, state-owned companies, and sectoral equity funds. Wright said the platform has a user-friendly, intuitive interface enabling people to invest in MF tailored to their risk profiles and financial goals. Automatic rebalancing after every six months ensures that portfolios are optimised for maximum returns.

“We use quantitative research and machine learning to create stable investment options that generate consistent profit in all markets. With our new platform, we have simplified the process and made it easy for retail investors to take advantage of the latest and greatest AI technology. They would be able to rebalance their holdings easily and ensure maximum returns” said Sonam Srivastava, founder and chief executive officer of Wright Research.

The platform has five tailor-made portfolios catering to different risk appetites and it offers integration with registrar and transfer agents (RTAs) and asset management companies (AMCs). Its recommendations will identify the ideal mixture of mutual funds based on the investor’s risk profile and objectives.

Wright Research said the platform has outperformed benchmarks like the S&P 500 and Russell 2000 in terms of returns.

The platform ensures balance and harmony with 40-59.99 per cent debt allocation, centred on direct mutual funds and no credit risk debt funds, said the company.

First Published: Apr 04 2023 | 6:26 PM IST

