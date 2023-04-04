Home / Markets / Mutual Fund / Debt fund investors' aim should be capital protection: Sandeep Yadav

Debt fund investors' aim should be capital protection: Sandeep Yadav

Senior executive of DSP Mutual Fund debt funds will continue giving good returns after tax changes

Abhishek Kumar Mumbai
Premium
4 min read Last Updated : Apr 04 2023 | 10:10 PM IST
As yields are unlikely to go up significantly, it is prudent to buy bonds of longer duration and wait for rate cuts, says Sandeep Yadav, senior vice president, head - fixed income, DSP Mutual Fund (MF). Yadav spoke to Abhishek Kumar in an interview advising how investors can reduce their tax outgo after indexation benefits from debt MFs were removed. Here are edited excerpts from the interview don

First Published: Apr 04 2023 | 2:41 PM IST

