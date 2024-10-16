103 stocks hit upper circuit amid weak market sentiments; do you own any?

Shares of as many as 103 companies have hit the upper circuit on the NSE, defying otherwise weak market sentiments, as the benchmark equity indices, the BSE Sensex and the NSE Nifty50, are trading lower on Wednesday.

The NSE Nifty50, which started the session on a lower note at 25,008.55 against its previous close of 25,057.35, fell 0.59 per cent to today’s low of 24,908.45. Whereas, the 30-share Sensex dropped 0.56 per cent to hit an intraday low of 81,358.26. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Meanwhile, among the stocks that hit their upper circuits during today's intraday trade on the NSE include Alpex Solar, SWSolar, IFB Industries, PC Jeweller, Geojit Financial Services, Webel Solar, Birla Money, Infoline, BPL, Panacea Biotec, Omaxe, Dredging Corporation of India, TIL, Sanghvi Movers, Kriti Nutrients, Bharat Immunologicals & Biologicals Corporation, Latteys Industries, Ind Swift Laboratories, Sumitomo Chemical India, Atma Steel, IFB Agro Industries, KC Enterprises (India), Z-Tech Software, Nila Spaces, Shekhawati Poly-Yarn, 20 Microns, Viviana Mall, Vilin Bio Sciences, HVAX, Vaswani Industries, TPHQ, Bhageria Industries, RV Holdings, S V L, Sadbhav Engineering, Solar Applications India, Narmada Cement Company, Tech Era, Rolta India, Seya Industries, FMNL, Karma Engineering, Sitinet Technologies, Ambani Organics, Accord Fintech, HBSL, AIL, LCC Infotech, Monopharma, Pattech, ASL Industries, GL Finance, Zenith Expo, Mask Investment, Morarjee Textiles, Blue Chip Finance, 21st Century Management, Omkar Chemicals, FEL, Winsome Textile Industries, and Setu Infrastructure.





33 out of 50 constituent stocks of the Nifty50 were trading lower, dragged by Trent, Mahindra & Mahindra, Hero Motocorp, Titan Company, and Tata Motors, with losses extending up to 3.63 per cent. On the other hand, HDFC Life Insurance Company, Dr Reddy's Labs, HDFC Bank, Hindalco Industries, and Bharti Airtel were among the 17 stocks trading higher, with gains extending up to 1.95 per cent. At around 01:24 PM on Wednesday, the Nifty50 was quoted trading around 24,986.55 levels, down 0.28 per cent from its previous close. The 30-shares Sensex was also trading lower by 0.30 per cent at 81,576.61 levels.

Meanwhile, of 2,730 stocks traded on the NSE, 1,302 posted advances, while 1,432 recorded declines today. Nearly, 68 stocks have remained unchanged so far.

As many as 97 stocks have climbed to their 52-week highs today, while 18 fell to their 52-week lows on the NSE. Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, Tata Motors, TCS, and Bajaj Finance were among the most active stocks.