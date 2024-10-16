Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty likely to open lower, signals GIFT Nifty; Nikkei down 2%

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Stock Market Today: Indian benchmark equity indices were likely headed for a slower start on Wednesday, as indicated by GIFT Nifty futures, tracking weakness in global markets.

SI Reporter New Delhi
Stock market, Indian market
Share Market Today: Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold shares worth Rs 1,748.71 crore on Tuesday, October 15, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net bought shares worth Rs 1,654.96 crore. (Photo: Bloomberg)

Last Updated : Oct 16 2024 | 8:56 AM IST
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The land parcels located in Kharghar will have a combined revenue potential of ~ INR 3,500 crore*

Godrej Properties today announced that it has emerged as the highest bidder to develop a group housing project at a premium location in Sector 5-A, Kharghar, according to e-auction portal of City and Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra (CIDCO).

The plots, measuring 6.54 acres, will offer a development potential of around 2 million square feet, comprising premium residential apartments of varied configurations, with an estimated combined revenue potential of approximately Rs 3,500 crore.
 

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Strides Pharma's OneSource gets equity commitments of Rs 801 crore

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Strides Pharma Science today announced that its associate company, OneSource Specialty Pharma (formerly known as Stelis Biopharma), the group’s specialty pharma CDMO, has received confirmed commitments for fundraising of Rs 801 crore (around $ 95 mn) from marquee domestic and foreign institutional investors and family offices, in the pre-listing round.

The company, in an exchange filing, said, "The share subscription agreements are being executed at a pre-money equity value of $1.65 billion, delivering to Strides’ shareholders an embedded value of Rs 663 per share of Strides’ holding in OneSource, representing an approximately 82 per cent premium over the previous embedded value of Rs 364 per share as per the Scheme of Arrangement announced earlier in September’23." 

On  September 25, Strides had announced the creation of OneSource by integrating Stelis’ Biologics CDMO, SteriScience's Complex Injectables, and Strides' Soft Gelatine businesses in a single entity by way of Scheme of Arrangement. As part of the Scheme, Strides shareholders are to receive 1 share of OneSource for every 2 shares of Strides (Swap Ratio of 1:2).
 

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Canada minister assures businesses to support commercial ties with India

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Amidst unprecedented diplomatic row between India and Canada, Canadian Trade Minister Mary Ng on Tuesday sought to assure the country's business community that she is committed to supporting the well-established commercial ties between the two countries.
 
I want to reassure our business community that our government remains fully committed to supporting the well-established commercial ties between Canada and India, Ng, the minister of export promotion, international trade and economic development, said in a statement. READ MORE
 

Stock Market LIVE Updates: India-Canada faceoff intensifies: Impact on trade, investment not likely

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The dramatic escalation of diplomatic tensions between India and Canada is unlikely to hurt trade and investment ties between the two nations, a senior government official said.
 
“The situation isn’t worrying so far. Bilateral trade isn’t big enough to impact India’s overall trade basket. Canadian pension funds will continue to invest in India, even if they have to route it through countries such as Singapore and the United Arab Emirates, among others,” the official said. READ MORE
 

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Changing scenario: Debt-free Tata Sons has firepower for newer biz

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Tata Sons is a debt-free company on a net basis for the first time in 18 years.
 
The Tata group’s main holding and promoter company reported a gross debt of Rs 363.2 crore at the end of March this year, down sharply from Rs 22,176 crore at the end of FY23. READ MORE
 

Stock Market LIVE Updates: We want to embed our AI Force platform across our customers: HCLTech CEO

Stock Market LIVE Updates: India’s third largest IT services player HCLTech’s Q2 FY25 numbers beat estimates on growth and profits. Chief executive officer (CEO) and managing director (MD) C Vijayakumar sounded confident about the macro situation, saying discretionary spend was better in Q2 than Q1.

In a video interview with Shivani Shinde, he talks about growth triggers, spend mindset and GenAI deal growth. READ MORE
 

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sentiment positive for OMCs amid lower oil prices, marketing margins

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Geopolitics is impacting the energy sector with crude oil prices falling below $70/barrel (bbl) last month for the first time since December 2021. And, gross refining margins (GRMs) have collapsed to $2/bbl, due to weak demand from China.
 
While weak GRMs will hurt oil marketing companies (OMCs), high retail and marketing margins will offset that impact. READ MORE
 

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Inflation may align with target in FY26: RBI Deputy Governor Patra

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The domestic headline retail inflation is expected to align with the 4 per cent target on a durable basis in FY26, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Deputy Governor Michael Debabrata Patra  has said while speaking at a high-level conference on “Central Banking at Crossroads” on Monday. The speech was published on the RBI website on Tuesday.
 
“In July and August 2024, inflation has fallen below the target. It is projected to average 4.5 per cent in 2024-25 before aligning with the target on a durable basis in 2025-26,” he said. The central bank has been highlighting the importance of the last-mile disinflation process, which has been slow. READ MORE
 

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Goyal launches district master plan under PM GatiShakti for infra planning

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday launched a district master plan under the PM GatiShakti initiative for infrastructure planning in 27 aspirational districts of the country.
 
A national master plan portal is there under the initiative for efficient planning and implementation of infrastructure projects. READ MORE
 

Stock Market LIVE Updates: GenZ spending likely to increase to $2 trillion by 2035, shows data

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The GenZ cohort, which has a population of over 377 million in India, will see their consumer spending shoot to $2 trillion by 2035, a significant increase from $860 billion at present on the back of a rising young workforce and direct spends. 
 
At present, around one in every four individuals in the workforce is GenZ, a term used for individuals who were born between 1997 and 2012. READ MORE
 

Stock Market LIVE Updates: A $700 billion war chest: India's external sector needs skillful management

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Increasing geopolitical tensions in West Asia have put pressure on the Indian rupee, which breached the 84 mark against the US dollar last week. There are primarily two reasons why the rupee could witness volatility if the conflict escalates. First, the conflict could increase risk aversion among foreign investors, resulting in capital outflows. Second, it could potentially disrupt the supply of crude oil, leading to a significant increase in prices. Since India imports the bulk of its crude oil needs, this could increase dollar demand. 

Higher energy prices are always a risk for India. While oil prices are currently within a manageable range, India seems confident of dealing with global financial and energy market volatility. One of the key sources of this confidence is its massive foreign exchange reserves. It crossed the $700 billion mark recently. READ MORE
 

Stock Market LIVE Updates: India's outward FDI dips to $3.7 billion in September 2024: RBI data

Stock Market LIVE Updates: India’s outward foreign direct investment (FDI) commitments declined by about $900 million to $3.72 billion in September 2024, compared to $4.63 billion in September 2023.
 
Sequentially, however, they rose marginally from $3.35 billion in August 2024, according to Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data. READ MORE
 

Stock Market LIVE Updates: FM Sitharaman to start US, Mexico visit from today; IMF, WB meets on agenda

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman would attend the annual meeting of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank during her 10-day official visit to the US and Mexico, which begins on Wednesday.
 
FM will also take part in G20 Finance Ministers & Central Bank Governors meetings, besides bilateral meetings with many countries and organisations during the October 16 to 26 visit. READ MORE
 

Stock Market LIVE Updates: RBI looking to establish a global model of risk-focused supervision: DG

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is looking to engage more with the central banks of the global south and aims to establish a global model of risk-focused supervision, said Swaminathan J, deputy governor, RBI, on Tuesday.

“The RBI aims to establish a global model of risk-focused supervision by fostering a strong risk discovery and compliance culture, building a ‘through-the-cycle’ risk assessment framework. RBI is working to create a comprehensive data analytics ecosystem to support its supervisory functions,” said Swaminathan, speaking at the RBI@90 High Level Conference. READ MORE
 
 

Stocks To Watch: Adani Energy, Cochin Shipyard, HDFC Life, Vi, Ola Electric

Reliance Industries:RIL's oil-to-chemicals business is expected to face continued pressure, with analysts anticipating softness in performance for the next few quarters. However, upcoming new energy operations may provide a future boost.
 
IndiGo:The company has received SEBI approval for its venture capital fund, IndiGo Ventures, aimed at investing in startups innovating in aviation and related sectors. This move signifies IndiGo's commitment to fostering innovation in its operational ecosystem.
 
 
Adani Energy Solutions:AESL has acquired two project special purpose vehicles from PFC Consulting for approximately Rs 38 crore. This acquisition includes 100 per cent equity shares of Jamnagar Transmission Ltd and Navinal Transmission Ltd, which are involved in expanding power transmission networks in Gujarat.
 
PVR Inox:The company reported its third consecutive quarterly loss, with a consolidated net loss of Rs 11.8 crore for the quarter ending September 30, compared to a profit of Rs 166 crore a year ago. Revenue fell 19 per cent to Rs 162.2 crore, driven by a 25 per cent drop in ticket sales. The company is focusing on upcoming multi-starrer films like Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 to boost footfall and profitability. PVR Inox aims to add 110-120 screens by March 2025, despite closing 42 underperforming screens.
 
Mastek:US-based Capital Group divested a 1.7 per cent stake in Mastek for over Rs 148 crore, reducing its holding to 6.24 per cent. Read more
Stock Market LIVE Updates, Wednesday, October 16, 2024: Markets in India were likely headed for a slower start on Wednesday, as indicated by GIFT Nifty futures that were trading around 100 points behind Nifty futures' last close, at 7:35 AM, following weakness in global markets.
Benchmark equity indices BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 pared their early gains to settle in the red on Tuesday.
The BSE Sensex closed 152.93 points lower, or 0.19 per cent down, at 81,820.12, while the Nifty 50 ended at 25,057.35, down 70.60 points, or 0.28 per cent.
In the broader markets, smallcap stocks outperformed the benchmarks, with the Nifty Smallcap 100 index ending higher by 1.11 per cent and the Nifty Midcap 100 closed 0.21 per cent ahead.
Nifty Realty index outperformed all the other sectoral indices, ending higher by 2.05 per cent. Meanwhile, FMCG, Consumer Durables, Nifty Bank, Media, and select healthcare stocks also ended in the green.
On the other hand, Financial Services, IT, Metal, PSU Bank, Auto, and OMC closed in red on Tuesday.
That apart, Japan’s Nikkei was leading the losses in lower Asia-Pacific markets, after Wall Street closed in negative territory on Tuesday.
Japan’s Nikkei 225 was down 1.8 per cent, and the broad-based Topix was lower by 1.13 per cent.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was marginally ahead by 0.08 per cent, while mainland China's Shanghai Composite and CSI 300 were down by 0.14 per cent and 0.86 per cent, respectively. 
Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was trading lowed by 0.2 per cent, and South Korea’s Kospi was down 0.89 per cent.
Investors will keep an eye out for more stimulus measures as the country's housing minister is scheduled to hold a press briefing on Thursday morning, as per a statement from the State Council Information Office on Tuesday.
Wall Street closed down on Tuesday, following global stocks lower as a weak sales forecast from European chip fabrication equipment maker ASML weighed on tech shares, while crude extended its slide due to easing supply worries and weakening demand.
The three major US indexes ended the session in negative territory, with the S&P 500 and the Dow easing back from Monday's record closing highs.
Financial firms Goldman Sachs, Citigroup and Bank of America all posted better-than-expected profit, while healthcare companies UnitedHealth and Johnson & Johnson results underwhelmed investors.
But Netherlands-based chip equipment maker ASML posted third quarter results that surprised markets with weak bookings and lower-than-expected sales forecasts, dour news that proved contagious to the US chip sector.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 324.60 points, or 0.75 per cent, to 42,740.62, the S&P 500 fell 44.54 points, or 0.76 per cent, to 5,815.31 and the Nasdaq Composite fell 187.10 points, or 1.01 per cent, to 18,315.59.
European stocks posted their largest one-day percentage drop in over two weeks, weighed by tech stocks.
Meanwhile, investors remained focused on the European Central Bank's rate decision on Thursday.
MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe fell 6.20 points, or 0.72 per cent, to 850.98. The STOXX 600 index fell 0.8 per cent, while Europe's broad FTSEurofirst 300 index fell 19.22 points, or 0.92 per cent.
Emerging market stocks fell 11.40 points, or 0.98 per cent, to 1,148.66.
Oil prices slid to a near two-week low, extending Monday's losses amid easing supply pressures arising from the conflict in the Middle East, amid reports Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told US President Joe Biden's administration that Israel would avoid striking Iranian oil targets.
Additionally, OPEC and the International Energy Agency both lowered their global demand forecasts, mostly due to weakness in China.
US crude tumbled 4.40 per cent to $70.58 per barrel, while Brent fell to $74.25 per barrel, down 4.14 per cent on the day.
Benchmark US Treasury yields edged lower, pausing after touching a 2-1/2 month high in the wake of soft manufacturing data from the New York Federal Reserve.
The yield on benchmark US 10-year notes fell 3.7 basis points to 4.036 per cent, from 4.073 per cent late on Friday.
The 2-year note yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, rose 1.1 basis points to 3.952 per cent, from 3.941 per cent late on Friday.
The dollar was nominally lower against a basket of world currencies amid wagers that the Federal Reserve will proceed with modest rate cuts in the near term.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies, rose 0.06 per cent to 103.24.
Gold gained traction, lifted by lower Treasury yields. Spot gold rose 0.4 per cent to $2,661.80 an ounce.
(With inputs from Reuters.)

