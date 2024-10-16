Capri Global Capital share price: Capri Global Capital shares soared as much as 3.38 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 201.80 per share on Wednesday, October 16, 2024.

Capri Global Capital share price rose after the company announced that it has launched its rooftop solar finance product, Capri Solar Finance, under the Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSME) loans. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The Capri Solar Finance initiative offers a straightforward financing solution with no collateral requirements and minimal documentation, significantly speeding up loan approvals to under five minutes and disbursals within 4-6 hours.

Amar Rajpurohit, CBO (MSME Loans) of Capri Global Capital said, "We are keen to be one of the early bird NBFCs in the space of rooftop solar finance. Given the India Rooftop Solar Market size in terms of installed base is expected to reach 34.99 gigawatt by 2029, we feel well positioned to ride the tailwinds of the sector. Capri Solar Finance aims to reach a loan book size of Rs 1,000 crore in the coming years in this business. First phase of rollout will focus on Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Gujarat, with plans to expand to Delhi, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand by year-end.”

Capri Solar Finance will offer flexible repayment options, with terms of up to five years for new customers and six years for existing Capri loan customers. The loans are available for homeowners, commercial properties, salaried individuals, MSMEs, and factories looking to install solar solutions.

Additionally, Capri Global has partnered with Credit Fair, a fintech specialising in renewable energy, to facilitate digital onboarding of customers. Loans will range from Rs 50,000 to Rs 25,00,000 at competitive interest rates, covering the full costs of solar modules, inverters, batteries, and installation, thus providing a comprehensive solution for self-use solar projects.

Credit Fair will increase access to credit through its digital platform ensuring a seamless experience, Capri Global Capital said.

While explaining the advantage of partnering with Credit Fair, Rajpurohit said, “We are building an ecosystem with India's major solar panel manufacturers and EPC installers to further accelerate our mission. Credit Fair’s digital platform would drive widespread adoption of solar energy and empower households and businesses in Tier 2, 3, and 4 cities to generate their own electricity, while contributing to India's solar energy goals. Vendors listed with Credit Fair will be able to avail the benefits of Capri Solar Finance credit. We are making the transition to solar power simple, accessible, and hassle-free for our customers."

About Capri Global Capital



Capri Global Capital Limited (Capri Loans) is a diversified Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE), and it is included in the Nifty Small Cap 250 Index.

The company operates in high-growth sectors, including MSME Loans, Affordable Housing Finance, Gold Loans, and Construction Finance. Additionally, Capri Loans serves as a corporate distributor for car loan products from six leading commercial banks.

Targeting the unbanked and underserved populations in Northern and Western India, Capri Loans has established a robust network of over 1,000 branches across 12 states and union territories.

The company leverages tech-enabled processes and advanced business analytics to provide tailored loan products that meet borrower needs, all while maintaining a strong governance and risk-control framework.

At 12:00 PM, Capri Global Capital shares were trading 0.41 per cent higher at Rs 196 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.44 per cent lower at 81,464.18 levels.