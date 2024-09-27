Accenture results: Worst behind for India IT; buy selectively, say analysts

Accenture results, IT stocks India: Global information technology (IT) consultancy firm Global information technology (IT) consultancy firm Accenture 's August quarter results were a reiteration that the worst is behind the Indian IT sector, analysts said on Friday.

While the pace and the broadness of recovery is still debatable, analysts said Accenure results for Q4 and revenue growth forecast for the next financial year (FY25) reduce downside risks to growth estimates for Indian IT companies.





"While a strong recovery in discretionary demand may take a few quarters, it is unlikely to worsen further. We expect revenue growth for India large-cap IT companies to improve in financial year 2025-26 (FY26), registering a growth of around 7.9 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) as against FY25's estimated growth of 3.6 per cent Y-o-Y," said analysts at Nomura with 'Buy' rating on Infosys, and Wipro in large-caps and eClerx Services in mid-caps.

On Thursday, Accenture reported a revenue of $16.41 billion for the June-August (Q4) quarter for financial year 2023-24 (FY24), up 5 per cent Y-o-Y in constant currency (CC) terms. The revenue growth was towards the upper end of its 2-6 per cent guidance band.

Consulting revenue was up 3 per cent Y-o-Y, while Managed Services revenue grew 7 per cent Y-o-Y (both in CC terms). Among verticals, Financial Services contracted 2 per cent Y-o-Y, whereas Healthcare and Public Services (up 11 per cent Y-o-Y) led the Q4 revenue growth, followed by Products (6 per cent), Communication, Media & Technology (CMT; 5 per cent), and Resources (3 per cent).

Accenture's adjusted Ebit margin came at 15 per cent, up 10 bps Y-o-Y. New bookings were at $0.15 billion for the quarter, up 21 per cent Y-o-Y, with an overall book-to-bill ratio of 1.23x.

Given that the demand environment has not changed much, Accenture management cautiously revised its FY25 revenue growth guidance upwards to 3-6 per cent in CC terms, including inorganic contribution of slightly more than 3 per cent and positive forex impact of 1.5 per cent on reported US Dollar revenue.

Analysts view Accenture's September-November quarter (Q1 FY25) guidance of 2-6 per cent growth as a steady start to the new financial year, and believe the overall FY25 revenue growth guidance upgrade points to a stable demand environment amid the prevailing macro uncertainties.

"Improvement in Consulting is particularly positive for Indian IT Services as it signals recovery in discretionary spends. We expect a sustainable strong demand environment to drive healthy earnings growth over the next three years," said Nuvama Institutional Equities.





On the bourses, the Nifty IT index advanced 2.8 per cent on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in the intraday trade, led by Coforge and Infosys (up 3.9 per cent each), Tech M (3.5 per cent), Mphasis (3.4 per cent), Wipro and LTIMindtree (3.1 per cent each), Persistent Systems (2.9 per cent), HCL Tech (2.5 per cent), LTTS (2.3 per cent), and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS; 1.9 per cent).

By comparison, the NSE Nifty50 was up 40 points (0.15 per cent) at 10:00 AM.

GenAI boost

A standout feature of Accenture's Q4 results was the company's big leg up in GenAI space. The company clocked $3-billion worth of deal bookings in FY24, of which $1 billion deals were booked in Q4 alone.

According to Accenture management, the introduction of GenAI is set to drive growth for it and its clients over the next decade. It is focusing on investments in its team with plans to increase data and artificial intelligence (AI) workforce to 80,000 by FY26 (from 57,000 at present) and increasing training hours.





"The Management expects IT budgets to provide better clarity on demand in Jan-Feb 2025. Deal wins will be a key enabler of differentiated growth for Indian IT similar to the current fiscal," said analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities.

The brokerage believes there are not enough large deals in the market to satisfy all players. Nil discretionary demand improvement from current levels and lack of healthy total contract value (TCV) conversion to revenue on net basis can lead to downside risks to Street estimates for select Indian IT in H1FY26, it said.

The brokerage believes Infosys and TCS are best positioned, while Wipro may be vulnerable.