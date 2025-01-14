Adani Energy up 5% on posting Q3 biz update; here's what company revealed

Adani Energy Solutions shares advanced 5.1 per cent in Tuesday's trade on BSE, logging an intraday high at Rs 723.65 per share. The buying in the stock sparked after the company reported its Q3 business update.

Around 10:06 AM, Adani Energy Solutions share price was up 4.39 per cent at Rs 718.7 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.30 per cent at 76,561.94. The market capitalisation of the company stood at Rs 86,336.18 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at Rs 1,347.9 per share and the 52-week low was at Rs 588.25 per share.

In Q3, the company’s transmission network expanded to 26,485 circuit kilometres (ckm), a 29.7 per cent increase as compared to 20,422 ckm a year ago. Its power transformation capacity grew to 84,286 MVA, up from 54,661 MVA year-on-year (Y-o-Y). Transmission availability stood at 99.21 per cent, slightly down from 99.69 per cent last year, while overall system availability was stable at 99.69 per cent.

Its collection efficiency for the quarter under review stood at 102.57 per cent as compared to 101.29 per cent. Adani Energy Solutions consumer base stood at 3.17 million as compared to 3.16 million a year ago.

In the transmission business, the company system availability of 99.7 per cent in Q3FY25 and added 225 ckm during Q3FY25, with a total transmission network at 26,485 ckm

In the distribution segment, the distribution loss in Adani Electricity Mumbai Limited (AEML) improved to 4.66 per cent. Maintained supply reliability (ASAI) of more than 99.9 per cent.

In Q3FY25, total units sold rose by 3 per cent Y-o-Y to 2,574 million units driven by rising demand. In the smart metering business, T=the under-construction pipeline stood at 22.8 million smart meters across nine contracts. The untapped market opportunity is 101 million smart meters.

Adani Energy Solutions is a subsidiary of the Adani Group, focused on providing integrated energy solutions across multiple segments of the energy value chain, including generation, transmission, and distribution. The company aims to cater to the growing demand for energy in India while contributing to the country's transition towards renewable energy and sustainability.

In the past one year, Adani Energy shares have lost 40.2 per cent against Sensex's rise of 5.1 per cent.