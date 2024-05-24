Home / Markets / News / Aditya Birla Group's market capitalisation crosses $100 billion milestone

Grasim has seen its market cap double to over $19 billion in the last 3 years on the back of incubating and scaling new high-growth engines, the statement said

Rupee, Indian rupee, Rupees
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 24 2024 | 7:28 PM IST
The combined market capitalisation of the Aditya Birla Group firms has crossed the $100 billion mark (Rs 8,51,460.25 crore) on Friday.

The group firms -- UltraTech Cement, Grasim, Hindalco, Aditya Birla Capital, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, Vodafone Idea, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, TCNS Clothing, Aditya Birla Money, Century Textiles, Century Enka and Pilani Investment -- have a combined market valuation of Rs 8,51,460.25 crore on the BSE.

"The group's market cap growth has beaten the benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty, year-to-date, as well as on a one-year, three-year, and five-year time frame," a statement from the group said.

ABG's market cap accretion has been double that of the S&P even in US dollar terms across one-year and three-year time horizons, it added.

Grasim has seen its market cap double to over $19 billion in the last 3 years on the back of incubating and scaling new high-growth engines, the statement said.

It further said that Hindalco's market cap has doubled in less than two years. It has added over $7 billion to its market cap in the last 12 months.

Vodafone Idea has also nearly tripled its market cap in one year, according to the statement.

Century Textiles, which houses the real estate business of the group, has nearly tripled its market cap in only one year.

Topics :Aditya Birla Groupmarket capitalisation

First Published: May 24 2024 | 7:28 PM IST

