Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / News / Aditya Birla Real Estate falls 8% after posting loss in Q3; know more

Aditya Birla Real Estate falls 8% after posting loss in Q3; know more

Aditya Birla Real Estate share price slumped 7.84 per cent at Rs 1,820.05 a piece on the BSE in Wednesday's intraday trade

Stock broker, broker, market crash, market fall, loss, trader, marker, markets, stock markets, stock
SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 22 2025 | 10:53 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Aditya Birla Real Estate share price slumped 7.84 per cent at Rs 1,820.05 a piece on the BSE in Wednesday’s intraday trade. This came after the company reported a net loss in its third quarter results for the financial year 2024-25 (Q3FY25).
 
Aditya Birla Real Estate posted a loss of Rs 42.37 crore for Q3FY25, a drop from the Rs 79.95 crore profit reported in the same quarter last year (Q3FY24).  
 
The company's revenue for Q3FY25 fell 16.7 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 946.21 crore, compared to Rs 1,095.9 crore in Q3FY24. Meanwhile, total expenses during the quarter increased by 8.1 per cent Y-o-Y, reaching Rs 1,009.31 crore. The higher expenses were primarily attributed to the cost of materials consumed and expenses related to land, construction, and other real estate development activities.  
 
Birla Estates, the real estate division of Aditya Birla Real Estate, recorded sales of Rs 185.98 crore in Q3FY25, reflecting an annual growth of 116.6 per cent. However, sales dropped 26.7 per cent on a quarterly basis.  
 
Since its entry into the real estate market in 2016, Birla Estates has shown strong growth. For the first nine months of FY25 (9M FY25), the division reported sales of Rs 777.71 crore, up an impressive 374.6 per cent Y-o-Y.  
 
In December 2024, Birla Estates acquired a 70.92-acre land parcel in Boisar, a suburb in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), for Rs 104.3 crore.  
 
Despite these developments, the company’s sequential performance in Q3FY25 showed a 16.9 per cent decline in sales and a sharp 96.5 per cent drop in profit.  

Also Read

Aditya Birla Real Estate Q3 results: Revenue falls 16.7% to Rs 946.21 cr

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex up 350 pts at 76,150; SmallCap index slips around 2%, Realty 3.5%

Indian-American lawmakers oppose executive order on birthright citizenship

17 dead, 9 missing after flash flood in Indonesia, search ops continue

Foreign investors sell $5 billion of Indian stocks as profit view dims

 
On the equities front, Aditya Birla Real Estate share price has underperformed the market, falling 15 per cent in the last six months. In comparison, the BSE Sensex has slipped 5.3 per cent in the last six months. 
 
Aditya Birla Real Estate has a total market capitalisation of Rs 20,563.73 crore. Its shares are listed at a price to earnings multiple of 404.09 and at an earning per share of Rs 4.89.
 
At 10:48 AM, the stock price of the company was down 6.78 per cent at Rs 1841.05 a piece on the BSE. By comparison, the BSE’s Sensex was up 0.50 per cent to 76,221.26level.
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Foreign investors sell $5 billion of Indian stocks as profit view dims

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex up 350 pts at 76,150; SmallCap index slips around 2%, Realty 3.5%

Denta Water IPO opens today: GMP up 56%, Subscribed 2x; should you bid?

Donald Trump's murky tariff policy sets the stage for market volatility

FIIs bets in Nifty futures at 3-month high; data hints at more pain ahead

Topics :Aditya Birla Real Estate FundBuzzing stocksMarkets Sensex NiftyBSE NSE

First Published: Jan 22 2025 | 10:53 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story