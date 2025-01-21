Aditya Birla Real Estate Q3 results: Revenue falls 16.7% to Rs 946.21 cr

Aditya Birla Real Estate (formerly Century Textiles and Industries Limited) on Tuesday reported a loss of Rs 42.37 crore in the third quarter of the financial year 2025 (Q3FY25). It had reported a profit of Rs 79.95 crore in the third quarter of previous year (Q3 FY24).

The revenue in Q3FY25 declined by 16.7 per cent year on year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 946.21 crore. It was Rs 1,095.9 crore in Q3FY24.

Its total expenses during the quarter stood at Rs 1,009.31 crore, up 8.10 per cent Y-o-Y. The expenses were mainly driven by the cost of materials consumed and the cost of land, construction, and other related real estate development costs.

The company’s real estate arm, Birla Estates, clocked sales worth Rs 185.98 crore with an annual increase of 116.60 per cent. However, on a quarterly basis, the sales were down by 26.70 per cent.

Aditya Birla Real Estate (ABRE) forayed into real estate with Birla Estates in 2016. During the first nine months of FY25 (9M FY25), the company’s real estate arm posted sales of Rs 777.71 crore, up 374.60 per cent Y-o-Y.

In December 2024, Birla Estates acquired a land parcel of 70.92 acres in Boisar, a suburb in the Mumbai metropolitan region (MMR), for Rs 104.3 crore.

Sequentially, the company’s sales reported a decline of 16.9 per cent, while the profit was down by 96.5 per cent.