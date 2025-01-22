Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty hints higher open for Sensex, Nifty; HDFC Bk, HUL Q3 in focus

Stock Market LIVE on Wednesday, January 22, 2025: India stocks may open higher, tracking firm global cues; HDFC Bank, Hindustan Unilever to report Q3 earnings today

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

Last Updated : Jan 22 2025 | 8:47 AM IST
8:47 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Global capital mkts see renewed confidence amid rate pivot, says Citi

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Inaugural and corporate issuers are returning to the global capital markets, reflecting renewed confidence and signs of recovery as interest rates pivoted toward the end of the year, a senior executive from Citi said during a roundtable. READ MORE
 

8:39 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Pre-opening view

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The markets saw a sharp selloff yesterday, with Nifty breaching the 23,000 mark and sectoral indices like Nifty Realty, Energy, and PSU Banks all facing significant drops. Broader markets also tumbled, while volatility surged with India VIX rising 3.56 per cent. Amid Trump's renewed tariff threats and upcoming events like the Federal Reserve meeting, Union Budget, and Delhi elections, volatility is likely to remain high. Zomato plunged 10 per cent after a 57 per cent profit drop, Dixon Technologies fell 14 per cent despite strong results, and ICICI Prudential posted a 43 per cent profit rise. Earnings from HDFC Bank, HUL, and BPCL are expected today. Nifty and Bank Nifty are recommended as sells on strength.

Views by: Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities
 

8:37 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Gold falls Rs 10, silver down Rs 100; precious metal trading at Rs 96.400

Gold Price Today:The price of 24-carat gold fell Rs 10 in early trade on Tuesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 81,220 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver declined by Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 96,400.
 
The price of 22-carat gold also fell Rs 10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at Rs 74,490. Read more

8:32 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: HDFC Bank, HUL, ICICI Pru, Tata Tech, ABRL, BPCL in focus today

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance:Reported a 43.17 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth in net profit to Rs 325.65 crore for the October–December quarter of FY25 (Q3 FY25), compared to Rs 227.5 crore in the same period last year. The value of new business (VNB)—the present value of future profits expected from new policies sold during a given year—rose by 18.6 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 517 crore in Q3, compared to Rs 436 crore in the year-ago period.
 
Tata Technologies:Q3 net profit remained stable at Rs 169 crore, with revenue increasing marginally to Rs 1,320 crore (YoY from Rs 1,289 crore). Ebitda stood at Rs 234 crore, with a slight margin contraction to 17.77 per cent from 18.31 per cent.  
 
Jana Small Finance Bank:Q3 net profit decreased to Rs 111 crore (YoY from Rs 135 crore), with revenue increasing to Rs 1,177 crore (YoY from Rs 1,038 crore). Gross NPA improved to 2.80 per cent (QoQ from 2.97 per cent), while net NPA reduced to 0.94 per cent (QoQ from 0.99 per cent).  
 
Aditya Birla Real Estate:Reported a loss of Rs 42.37 crore in the third quarter of the financial year 2025 (Q3FY25). It had reported a profit of Rs 79.95 crore in the third quarter of previous year (Q3 FY24). The revenue in Q3FY25 declined by 16.7 per cent year on year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 946.21 crore. It was Rs 1,095.9 crore in Q3FY24.
 
Servotech Power Systems: Delivered outstanding growth with a Q3 net profit of Rs 8 crore (YoY from Rs 1.1 crore) and revenue of Rs 216 crore (YoY from Rs 52 crore). Ebitda surged to Rs 16.2 crore from Rs 3 crore, with margins improving to 7.48 per cent from 5.83 per cent.  
 
IndiaMART InterMESH: Q3 net profit soared to Rs 121 crore (YoY from Rs 81.9 crore), meeting estimates. Revenue rose to Rs 354 crore (YoY from Rs 305 crore). Ebitda surged to Rs 138 crore, with margins expanding to 39.03 per cent from 28 per cent.  Read more

8:31 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Passive funds' share in total MF AUM declines despite growing popularity

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Even as passive investing continues to grow in popularity, its share in the mutual fund (MF) assets under management (AUM) is on the decline. After tripling from 5.8 per cent in April 2019 to 17.7 per cent in March 2023, passive funds' share slipped to 16.6 per cent by the end of 2024. This decline has occurred despite record net inflows, investment account additions, and new fund launches last year. READ MORE

8:23 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Bitcoin edges higher as investors shake off initial Trump disappointment

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency, edged higher in choppy trading on Tuesday after backing off its fresh Monday record amid investor disappointment over US President Donald Trump's failure to unveil crypto-friendly policies on his first day in office. READ MORE
 

8:16 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Denta Water and Infra raises Rs 66 crore from anchor investors ahead of IPO

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Water and infrastructure solutions company Denta Water and Infra Solutions Ltd on Tuesday said it has raised a little over Rs 66 crore from anchor investors ahead of its initial public offering (IPO). READ MORE
 

8:05 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Public-sector banks concerned over rejection rate in PM Vishwakarma scheme

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Public-sector banks (PSBs) have raised concerns regarding specific restrictions in the PM Vishwakarma scheme that make individuals ineligible if they had taken government loans in the past five years, such as under the Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP). READ MORE

7:55 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: HUL Q3 preview: Analysts see muted quarter; PAT may rise 2% YoY, revenue 1%

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Hindustan Unilever (HUL), which owns brands like Dove, Vim, Surf Excel, and Horlicks, is scheduled to release its third quarter (Q3FY25) earnings on Wednesday, January 22, 2025. Brokerages tracked by Business Standard estimate HUL's adjusted profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 2,577.97 crore, on average, implying a rise of 1.89 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) as compared to Rs 2,530 crore a year ago. On a quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) basis, PAT is likely to slip marginally by 0.84 per cent. READ MORE

7:51 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: HDFC Bank Q3 Preview: Analysts estimate weak profit growth; NIM, NPA eyed

Stock Market LIVE Updates: India’s biggest private bank, HDFC Bank, is set to report its December quarter (Q3) results on Wednesday, January 22, 2025. Key brokerages assessed by Business Standard, however, expect HDFC Bank to report a subdued quarter with net profit growth coming flat to negative for Q3FY25. READ MORE
 

7:42 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: One97 Communications: Markets unhappy after Q3, but brokerages positive

Stock Market LIVE Updates: One97 Communications, which provides digital payments and financial services under Paytm brand, reported revenue of Rs 1,830 crore in the October-December quarter of financial year 2025 (Q3FY25), up 10 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q), driven by sustained rise in Payments Gross Merchandise Value or GMV (up 13 per cent Q-o-Q) along with growth in financial services driven by higher take-rates in merchant loan disbursals (up 16 per cent Q-o-Q). READ MORE
 

7:38 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Reliance Industries signs MoU to invest Rs 645 cr in Vadhvan port project

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Reliance Industries (RIL) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Vadhvan Port Project Limited (VPPL) for allocation of a liquid jetty along with 50 acres at Vadhavan port under the public-private partnership (PPP) model. The investment is estimated to be worth Rs 645 crore and is likely to commence by 2030. READ MORE
 

7:36 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: US global 'supplemental tariffs' to target trade-surplus countries

Stock Market LIVE Updates: After assuming office as the 47th president of the United States, Donald Trump laid out an “America First Trade Policy”, which includes imposing global “supplemental tariffs” to address what he termed “unfair and unbalanced trade”. He also threatened a 100 per cent tariff on Brics nations, including India, if the bloc attempts to reduce its reliance on the dollar for foreign trade. READ MORE
 

7:30 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Railways likely to receive Rs 3 trillion Budget boost on February 1

Stock Market LIVE Updates: With a sustained capital expenditure push expected by the central government, the Ministry of Railways might get a double-digit percentage hike to Rs 2.9 trillion-3 trillion in budgetary allocation on February 1, multiple sources aware of the development said. In the full budget in June last year, the ministry was allocated Rs 2.65 trillion, of which Rs 2.52 trillion was directly from central government coffers. READ MORE

7:26 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: From Adani to Vedanta, global giants drop anchor in Thoothukudi Port race

Stock Market LIVE Updates: A day after Tesla’s global rival VinFast identified VO Chidambaranar (VOC) Port in Thoothukudi as key to its $2 billion manufacturing unit plans in India, sources revealed that a Rs 7,056 crore outer harbour project at the port is drawing interest from both domestic and global industry leaders. The first phase of the project is expected to be operational by 2028. READ MORE
 
Stock Market LIVE on Wednesday, January 22, 2025: Benchmarks Sensex and Nifty50 are likely to start on a positive note, tracking firm global cues.
 
At 8:13 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading 66 points higher at 23,169, indicating a higher start for the bourses.
 
Asia-Pacific markets were trading mixed, following Wall Street's gains after President Donald Trump’s less aggressive-than-expected tariff stance. 
 
The Nikkei rose 1.5 per cent, while the ASX 200 was up 0.4 per cent. The Kospi also increased 0.7 per cent. Meanwhile, Sang Seng was down 1.3 per cent.
 
Overnight in the US, the three major indices advanced as investors perceived Trump’s comments on international trade to be softer than expected. The Dow Jones added 1.24 per cent, the S&P 500 gained 0.88 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite rose 0.64 per cent.
 
Trump stated he was considering 25 per cent tariffs on Mexico and Canada starting February 1 due to their border policies while signing first-day executive orders in the White House on Monday night. He also mentioned China, suggesting potential tariffs if it does not approve a TikTok deal.
 
Back home, investors will be closely watching Q3 earnings from major companies including HUL, HDFC Bank, BPCL, Pidilite Industries, and Tata Communications. Market participants will also react to earnings results from Tata Technologies, IndiaMART InterMESH, Dalmia Bharat, and India Cements. 
 
Additionally, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 5,920.28 crore on January 21, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth Rs 3,500.32 crore. 
In the IPO market, Denta Water and Infra Solutions IPO (Mainline) and Rexpro Enterprises (SME) will open for subscription. Rikhav Securities IPO (SME) and Kabra Jewel IPO (SME) will make their debut. CapitalNumbers Infotech IPO (SME) will enter its third day, while EMA Partners IPO (SME) will see its allotment.

