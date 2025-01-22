Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty hints higher open for Sensex, Nifty; HDFC Bk, HUL Q3 in focus

Stock Market LIVE on Wednesday, January 22, 2025: Benchmarks Sensex and Nifty50 are likely to start on a positive note, tracking firm global cues.

At 8:13 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading 66 points higher at 23,169, indicating a higher start for the bourses.

Asia-Pacific markets were trading mixed, following Wall Street's gains after President Donald Trump’s less aggressive-than-expected tariff stance.

The Nikkei rose 1.5 per cent, while the ASX 200 was up 0.4 per cent. The Kospi also increased 0.7 per cent. Meanwhile, Sang Seng was down 1.3 per cent.

Overnight in the US, the three major indices advanced as investors perceived Trump’s comments on international trade to be softer than expected. The Dow Jones added 1.24 per cent, the S&P 500 gained 0.88 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite rose 0.64 per cent.

Trump stated he was considering 25 per cent tariffs on Mexico and Canada starting February 1 due to their border policies while signing first-day executive orders in the White House on Monday night. He also mentioned China, suggesting potential tariffs if it does not approve a TikTok deal.

Back home, investors will be closely watching Q3 earnings from major companies including HUL HDFC Bank , BPCL, Pidilite Industries, and Tata Communications. Market participants will also react to earnings results from Tata Technologies, IndiaMART InterMESH, Dalmia Bharat, and India Cements.

Additionally, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 5,920.28 crore on January 21, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth Rs 3,500.32 crore.

Also Read: Market regulator Sebi plans steps to curb grey mkt trading in IPOs

In the IPO market, Denta Water and Infra Solutions IPO (Mainline) and Rexpro Enterprises (SME) will open for subscription. Rikhav Securities IPO (SME) and Kabra Jewel IPO (SME) will make their debut. CapitalNumbers Infotech IPO (SME) will enter its third day, while EMA Partners IPO (SME) will see its allotment.