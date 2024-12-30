Aether Ind shares gain 3% after 15 MW solar power project commissioned

Aether Industries shares gained 2.7 per cent in Monday's trade on BSE, logging an intraday high at Rs 894.25 per share. The stock advanced after the company's 15 MW Solar Power Project awarded by KPIG Energia was fully commissioned.

Around 11:35 AM, Aether Industries share price was up 1.9 per cent at Rs 886.45 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.29 per cent at 78,926.83. The market capitalisation of the company stood at Rs 11,751.49 crore. The 52-week high of the stock stood at Rs 1,066.3 per share and the 52-week low stood at Rs 775 per share.

"We are pleased to inform you that the entire 15 MW Solar Power Project (AutoTracker Modules) under the Captive Power Producer (CPP) segment, awarded to M/s. KPIG Energia Private Limited (a wholly-owned subsidiary of M/s. KPI Green Energy Limited), has been fully commissioned as of December 30, 2024. The project is now operational and powering our manufacturing facilities," the filing read.

The project is expected to deliver annual energy cost savings exceeding Rs 150 million and contribute substantially to reducing our carbon footprint. By transitioning to renewable energy sources, the company reaffirms its commitment to environmental responsibility and sustainable growth.

Aether Industries is an Indian chemical manufacturing company that specialises in producing specialty chemicals and advanced materials for industries such as pharmaceuticals, agriculture, automotive, electronics, and paints. The company focuses on innovation and research, developing eco-friendly and sustainable chemical processes to reduce environmental impact.

Known for its expertise in green chemistry, Aether Industries manufactures products like pharmaceutical intermediates, agrochemicals, and advanced materials used in batteries and semiconductors. With state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities and a customer-centric approach, Aether serves both domestic and international markets, ensuring high-quality solutions tailored to the specific needs of its clients.

In the past one year, Aether Industries shares have lost 1.4 per cent against Sensex's rise of 9 per cent.