AIF industry seeks tax parity for private credit funds in Budget

The Indian Venture and Alternate Capital Association (IVCA), an industry body of alternative investment funds (AIFs), has sought tax parity for private credit funds and clarity for Category III AIFs in the upcoming Union Budget.

In its recommendations submitted to the finance ministry, the association said that the current tax regime treats private credit funds less favourably than certain hybrid and arbitrage mutual fund (MF) categories that have similar risks.

It added that these MF schemes, which technically qualify as ‘equity-oriented’ due to a small portion of hedged equity positions, pay 12.5 per cent long-term capital gains tax and 20 per cent short-term capital gains tax. On the other hand, private credit AIFs and debt AIFs, and debt MFs are taxed as regular income at the highest marginal rate of around 39 per cent.

“This imbalance is reshaping investment flows for the wrong reasons. Investors — especially high networth individuals — are moving into arbitrage and hybrid funds simply for tax efficiency,” the submissions observed. The association has sought a ‘level playing field’ across debt-like instruments, with AIFs, MFs, and bonds facing the same tax rates. It further suggested calculating actual net equity exposure in an ‘equity-oriented fund’ after factoring in derivatives positions. For Category III AIFs, which include long-only equity funds, and quantitative and derivatives strategies, the association noted that there is no dedicated framework in the Income-Tax (I-T) Act for these schemes.

IVCA added that most Category III AIFs are structured as trusts and are forced to follow private trust taxation rules that were not meant for institutional investment vehicles. “This creates confusion, litigation, and in many cases, the risk of being taxed twice — once at the fund level and again in the hands of investors,” said IVCA. As of September 2025, total commitments in AIFs stood at ₹15.05 trillion, while total investments were at ₹6.11 trillion. Of this, Category III AIFs account for ₹2.92 trillion in commitments and ₹1.97 trillion in investments, according to data from the market regulator.