Home / Markets / News / Stock Market LIVE: Sensex slips 140 pts; Nifty near 26,300; India VIX up 6%; IT shares top drag
Live New Update

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex slips 140 pts; Nifty near 26,300; India VIX up 6%; IT shares top drag

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE on January 5, 2026: BEL, SBI and Reliance Industries were the top gainers while HCLTech, Infosys and Tech Mahindra were the top laggards on BSE.

SI Reporter New Delhi
share markets LIVE updates
Broader markets were trading higher. Nifty SmallCap 100 index was up 0.19 per cent while Nifty MidCap 100 index was trading 0.55 per cent lower.

1 min read Last Updated : Jan 05 2026 | 9:31 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

9:31 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sectoral indices trade mixed; IT index slips 1%

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Most sectoral indices were trading higher, led by the Nifty Metal index (up 0.78 per cent), the Nifty Realty index (0.66 per cent), and the Nifty PSU Bank (0.6 per cent).

On the downside, the Nifty IT index slipped 1 per cent, followed by the Nifty FMCG (0.14 per cent).

9:27 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Broader markets hold gains

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Broader markets were seen holding gains on Monday even as benchmark indices witness selling pressure. The Nifty MidCap index is up 0.14 per cent, and the Nifty SmallCap index has gained 0.56 per cent.

9:24 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty marginally lower

Stock Market LIVE Updates: NSE Nifty50 opened at 26,333 on Monday as against Friday's close of 26,329. The index, then edged lower to 26,315 levels, down by 14 points.

9:20 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex opens lower on Monday

Stock Market LIVE Updates: BSE Sensex index opened lower on Monday. The index is trading around 85,699 levels, down 63.16 points or 0.07 per cent. 

9:10 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty settle mixed in pre-open

Stock Market LIVE Updates: India equity markets may open flat on Monday, Jan 5. During the pre-market session, the BSE Sensex index ended at 85,640, down 122 points or 0.14 per cent.

The NSE Nifty50, on the other hand, closed at 26,334, up 5 points or 0.02 per cent.

9:07 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Precious metals gain on US-Venezuela tensions

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Investors moved to buy precious metals on Monday as geopolitical tensions between the US and Venezuela affected sentiment. MCX Gold futures rose 1 per cent, while MCX Silver climbed nearly 3 per cent on Jan 5 in early trade.

9:03 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Rupee opens flat on Monday

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian rupee opened flat on Monday vs Friday's close at 90.20/$
 

8:53 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Pre market views

Stock Market LIVE Updates: "Markets powered to fresh records as strong Q3 updates fuelled broad-based buying. Nifty and Bank Nifty scaled new all-time highs, with PSU and private banking indices also hitting lifetime peaks. At close, Nifty gained 182 points to 26,329, Sensex rose 573 points to 85,762, and Bank Nifty advanced 439 points to 60,151. The bullish momentum translated into quality stock-specific opportunities, with L&T, Hindalco, TVS Motor, SBI, Titan, Shriram Finance, BPCL, Coal India, M&M, Reliance Industries, Bajaj Auto, Indus Towers, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, GMR Airports and Bharti Airtel advancing strongly—many posting fresh 52-week or all-time highs. This breadth underscores the market’s underlying strength and persistent risk-on sentiment."
 
Views by: Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd. 
 

8:44 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Trump warns India of possible tariffs over Russian oil purchases

Stock Market LIVE Updates:  US President Donald Trump once again warned that India could face higher tariffs over its purchases of Russian oil, according to reports. Speaking to reporters, Trump said the United States might increase tariffs if India does not cooperate on the Russian oil issue.
 

8:32 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Modern Diagnostic IPO subscribed 377x; check allotment status, latest GMP

Stock Market LIVE Updates:   Investors who applied for the Modern Diagnostic IPO can check their allotment status on the BSE website or the registrar’s site, MUFG Intime India. READ MORE

8:23 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Stocks to buy: Aadhar Housing Finance, Union Bank, Tata Power are top picks

Stock Market LIVE Updates:  Choice Equities' technical research analyst, Aakash Shah, recommends buying Aadhar Housing Finance, Union Bank of India, and Tata Power Limited. KNOW WHY
 

8:14 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Stocks to watch, Jan 05: Marico, D-Mart, Hindustan Zinc, M&M Finance, Dixon

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Marico, Avenue Supermarts, Sobha, Bank of Baroda, Bajaj Finance, Ujjivan SFB, Equitas SFB, Bandhan Bank, Vedanta, Yes Bank, Seamec, IDBI Bank, Adani Enterprises, Hindustan Zinc, Kiri Industries, Union Bank of India, Bank of India, Amber Enterprises, Jammu & Kashmir Bank, CSB Bank, V2 Retail, Trident, V-Mart Retail, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial, Coal India, Dixon Technologies, and Royal Orchid Hotels are among the top stocks to watch today. READ MORE
 

8:05 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asian shares rise as markets weigh US capture of Venezuela's Prez Maduro

Stock Market LIVE Updates:  Asian stocks opened higher and oil prices were choppy on Monday as investors looked past US military action ‍over the weekend in Venezuela ​to prepare for a packed week of economic data releases in the first full trading week of the year. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was last up 0.3 per cent, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were last 0.1 per cent higher. Investors are assessing the repercussions of a dramatic weekend of events, which saw the US capture Venezuelan President ​Nicolas Maduro. READ MORE
 

7:57 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Stocks to buy: Angel One's Osho Krishnan suggests buying these two stocks

Stock Market LIVE Updates:  Osho Krishan, a senior analyst, technical and derivatives, Angel One recommended buying Rail Vikas Nigam and Torrent Power today. HERE'S WHY
 

7:55 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Equities poised for comeback in 2026 as growth improves: Ramesh Mantri

Stock Market LIVE Updates:  Banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) stocks stand out currently with strong fundamentals and attractive valuations, says Ramesh Mantri, chief investment officer, WhiteOak Capital AMC. In an interview with Abhishek Kumar in Mumbai, he adds that the outlook is also positive for the pharmaceutical and healthcare sector. READ EDITED EXCERPTS
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Stock Market TodayShare Market TodayMARKETS LIVEMARKET LIVEMarkets Sensex NiftyMARKETS TODAYstock market tradingGift Niftystock market investingMarketsAsian marketsWall StreetsDomestic marketsNifty50S&P BSE Sensex

First Published: Jan 05 2026 | 7:12 AM IST

Explore News