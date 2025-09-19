Analyst suggests 'Bull Spread' on Midcap Nifty Sept expiry; check strategy

Derivative Strategy
Bull Spread Strategy on Midcap Nifty
Rationale:
- Long build up is seen in the MIDCP NIFTY Futures where Open interest rose by 6 per cent along with a price rise of 0.60 per cent
- Primary trend of the MIDCAP NIFTY remains positive as it is placed above its 100 and 200-day EMA.
- Index has broken out from the downward sloping trendline on the daily and weekly charts.
- MIDCP NIFTY Open Interest Put call ratio increased to 1.22 level from 1.09 levels on the back of Put writing at 13,000-13,200 levels.
- FIIS long-to-short ratio in the Index Futures stands at an oversold level of 1.11, suggesting a higher possibility of a short covering by them in the coming days.
