Sebi calls for more institutional participation in infrastructure sector

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey on Thursday called for broadening the investor base in the infrastructure sector by bringing in mutual funds, pension funds, and retail investors. He said a stronger and more diverse pool of participants would help improve liquidity in infrastructure securities.

“Our investor base is still narrow. Institutional investors dominate, while retail and foreign investors are cautious. Thin secondary market trading means liquidity is limited, which further discourages participation,” said Pandey.

Speaking at the NaBFID Annual Infrastructure Conclave, the Sebi chairman also stressed the need to accelerate asset monetisation in sectors such as roads, railways, ports, airports, energy, petroleum and gas, and logistics.

“State governments, barring a few, are yet to crystallise asset monetisation plans to provide further boost to infrastructure creation. This gap needs to be addressed. A variety of products and models exists for such monetisation, such as InvITs, REITs, various forms of public-private partnership (PPP), and securitisation,” he said. Pandey noted that although funds raised so far through municipal bonds, real estate investment trusts (REITs), and infrastructure investment trusts (InvITs) are higher than in the past, they remain small compared to the “trillions of rupees” required for India’s development. Since 2017, urban local bodies have raised about Rs 3,134 crore through 21 municipal bond issuances, but many continue to face challenges such as weak balance sheets and delayed clearances.