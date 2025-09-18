Home / Markets / News / Sebi calls for more institutional participation in infrastructure sector

Sebi calls for more institutional participation in infrastructure sector

Diverse pool of participants will help improve liquidity in infra securities, says Tuhin Kanta Pandey

Tuhin Kanta Pandey, SEBI Chairman
SEBI Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey during the Infrastructure Conclave 2025, in Mumbai, Maharashtra, Thursday, Sept. 18, 2025.(Photo: PTI)
Khushboo Tiwari Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 18 2025 | 3:27 PM IST
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey on Thursday called for broadening the investor base in the infrastructure sector by bringing in mutual funds, pension funds, and retail investors. He said a stronger and more diverse pool of participants would help improve liquidity in infrastructure securities.
 
“Our investor base is still narrow. Institutional investors dominate, while retail and foreign investors are cautious. Thin secondary market trading means liquidity is limited, which further discourages participation,” said Pandey.
 
Speaking at the NaBFID Annual Infrastructure Conclave, the Sebi chairman also stressed the need to accelerate asset monetisation in sectors such as roads, railways, ports, airports, energy, petroleum and gas, and logistics.
 
“State governments, barring a few, are yet to crystallise asset monetisation plans to provide further boost to infrastructure creation. This gap needs to be addressed. A variety of products and models exists for such monetisation, such as InvITs, REITs, various forms of public-private partnership (PPP), and securitisation,” he said.
 
Pandey noted that although funds raised so far through municipal bonds, real estate investment trusts (REITs), and infrastructure investment trusts (InvITs) are higher than in the past, they remain small compared to the “trillions of rupees” required for India’s development.
 
Since 2017, urban local bodies have raised about Rs 3,134 crore through 21 municipal bond issuances, but many continue to face challenges such as weak balance sheets and delayed clearances.
 
The Sebi chief cautioned against over-reliance on banks and government budgets, saying it could create concentration risks. In contrast, market-based instruments such as corporate bonds, InvITs, REITs, and municipal bonds can distribute risk across multiple participants.
 
Currently, five REITs and 23 InvITs registered with Sebi have mobilised Rs 1.5 trillion over the last five years, with assets under management (AUM) reaching Rs 8.7 trillion at the end of FY25. Infrastructure-focused Category-I Alternative Investment Funds have invested over Rs 7,500 crore as of June 2025.
 
Pandey also highlighted recent regulatory steps aimed at improving ease of doing business, including the move to classify REITs as ‘equity’ and the expansion of the definition of ‘strategic investor’ for both REITs and InvITs.

Topics :SEBITuhin Kanta PandeySecurities and Exchange Board of IndiaInvITsMarkets

First Published: Sep 18 2025 | 3:27 PM IST

