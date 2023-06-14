Analysts see over 18% upside in Tata Motors; here's why

Post the recent investors' meet of Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), analysts remain bullish on Tata Motors. Going ahead, based on June 13 closing price of Rs 561.80 on the BSE, they see up to 18.4 per cent upside in the stock.

Tata Motors has been a star outperformer so far this calendar year 2023. The stock has surged near about 49 per cent till date, with almost 33-per cent of rally coming in the last three months. In comparison the NSE Nifty 50 index had gained 3.7 per cent so far this year, and has vaulted over 8 per cent in the last three months.