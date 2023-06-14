Analysts see over 18% upside in Tata Motors; here's why

- India business is benefiting from good demand cycle and improving PV (Passenger Vehicle) franchise
- In India PVs, the new SUV-focused strategy and product styling are promising. Tata has taken an early lead in the Indian electric PV market
- JLR’s chip issues are easing, driving a big turnaround in operational and financial performance
- New brand strategy: Transitioning to a house of brands - Range Rover, Defender, Discovery and Jaguar
- Breakeven volumes down to 300k units p.a. in FY23 from 400k in FY21
- Market share to improve for high profitability cars (e.g. Range Rover) from 12 per cent in H2FY23 to 17 per cent in FY26
- Reduction in discounts in CVs helped to improve realizations. The company wants to increase realizations to above 90 per cent of the list price
- PVs, including Electric Vehicles (EVs) are targeting margin improvement
- For FY24, India business capex is expected to be around Rs 80 billion, with over 50 per cent of it invested in green technology
- With a healthy response to its new products and it’s market penetration strategies the market share in PV segment has improved from 4.8 per cent in FY20 to 13.8 per cent in FY23
- The PV business has transformed significantly because of strong sales momentum with the ‘New Forever’ portfolio and EV traction
- Going ahead, the management expects double digit margin in CV business compared to 7.4 per cent in FY23
- Company expects EV share in overall volumes to reach nearly 26 per cent by FY26
- Management reiterated EBIT margin to expand notably from 2 per cent in FY23 to 6 per cent+ in FY24E and 10 per cent+ in FY26E
- FY24 free cash flow expected at GBP 2 billion. Net cash target to be achieved by Mar-25E
Subscribe To Insights
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.Already a BS Premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
₹249
₹1499₹1799
Opt for auto renewal and save Rs 300
₹1799
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.