Home / Markets / News / Antique bets on Power Grid Corp, CESC amid Electricity Bill 2025 reforms

Antique bets on Power Grid Corp, CESC amid Electricity Bill 2025 reforms

As of 9:30 AM, Power Grid shares were trading 0.59 per cent lower at ₹287.45, while CESC fell 0.64 per cent to ₹169.95. By comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.29 per cent at 82,260.52 levels.

Power grid
On the distribution front, it mandates cost-reflective tariffs, empowering State Electricity Regulatory Commissions (SERCs) to revise tariffs suo motu from April 1 each year if State Electricity Boards (SEBs) fail to submit annual revenue requirement
Tanmay Tiwary New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 13 2025 | 9:34 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Domestic brokerage Antique Stock Broking has identified Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL) and CESC as top picks in the utilities sector, following the release of the draft Electricity (Amendment) Bill 2025 by the Ministry of Power (MoP), signaling a potential turning point for India’s power sector.
 
As of 9:30 AM, Power Grid shares were trading 0.59 per cent lower at ₹287.45, while CESC fell 0.64 per cent to ₹169.95. By comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.29 per cent at 82,260.52 levels.
 
The draft bill, aimed at comprehensive reform of generation, transmission, and distribution, introduces measures that could reshape the sector’s financial and operational dynamics. 
 
On the distribution front, it mandates cost-reflective tariffs, empowering State Electricity Regulatory Commissions (SERCs) to revise tariffs suo motu from April 1 each year if State Electricity Boards (SEBs) fail to submit annual revenue requirements. The move seeks to ensure timely cost recovery, reduce systemic losses, and instill financial discipline in a sector that has accumulated cumulative losses exceeding ₹6.9 trillion as of FY25.
 
Notably, the bill proposes the complete elimination of cross-subsidies and surcharges for industrial consumers, metros, and railways over five years. This timeline provides clarity and boosts industrial competitiveness, while potentially altering the revenue structure of distribution companies. It also permits multiple distribution licensees in the same area, allowing shared network usage to prevent redundant infrastructure investment, a shift that could impact future capital expenditure plans of utilities. 
ALSO READ: Q2 results today
 
For renewables, the bill strengthens adoption by enforcing Renewable Purchase Obligations (RPOs) with penalties of 35-45 paise per kWh for shortfalls. This introduces the first enforceable financial consequences for non-compliance. 
 
Additionally, the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC) is empowered to implement market-based instruments, including Renewable Energy Certificates (RECs), carbon credits, Contracts for Difference (CfDs), and short-term trading mechanisms. These changes address long-standing challenges in tying up long-term Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) for renewables and open up new revenue streams.
 
On governance, the draft bill proposes an Electricity Council, chaired by the Union Power Minister and including State Ministers, to foster consensus and ensure coordinated policy implementation, addressing a key gap from the earlier 2022 Bill.
 
Against this backdrop, Antique Stock Broking analysts have maintained a positive view of the sector, with Power Grid and CESC emerging as its preferred picks. PGCIL, a transmission major, stands to benefit from clearer tariff mechanisms and structured regulatory oversight, boosting predictability and revenue stability. 
 
CESC, with a strong distribution footprint and strategic exposure to industrial consumers, is well-positioned to navigate the cross-subsidy phase-out while leveraging regulatory reforms and potential renewable integration.
 
With the draft bill inviting stakeholder feedback over 30 days, Antique Stock Broking analysts' focus reflects confidence that, once enacted with state-level buy-in, these reforms will strengthen the financial health of utilities, improve market efficiency, and unlock long-term growth opportunities.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Market LIVE: Sensex down 410 pts, Nifty below 25,200 on US-China tensions; Gold, Silver jump upto 3%

Rupee slips to 88.75/$ even as dollar softens on easing US-China tensions

Tata Capital debut: Emkay Global bullish on brand, diversified growth play

Why Nuvama turned bullish on Sky Gold ahead of Diwali? Sees 32% upside

DMart Q2 show: Analysts flag margin strain despite steady revenue growth

Topics :Industry ReportBuzzing stocksPower Grid Corporation of IndiaPower GridCESC stockCESCelectricity billshare marketMarkets Sensex NiftyBSE SensexNifty50electricty in India

First Published: Oct 13 2025 | 9:32 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story