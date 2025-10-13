Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty down; Asian markets drop; HCLTech Q2, Tata Capital IPO in focus

Stock Market LIVE on Monday, October 13, 2025: Benchmark Indian equity indices are set to kickstart the week’s first trading session on a lower note, weighed by the weak global cues. GIFT Nifty futures also hinted at a lower start for the benchmarks.

At 7:45, the GIFT Nifty futures were trading lower by 98 points at 25,313 levels.

On the global front, investors eye export/import data from China. Back home, D-Street investors await inflation data for September 2025.

Markets in the Asia-Pacific region were in the red on Monday, following renewed trade tensions between China and the United States . Both countries imposed tighter trade restrictions and exchanged fresh accusations, intensifying friction between the world’s two largest economies.

South Korea’s Kospi dropped 2.35 per cent, while Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was down 0.68 per cent.

Notably, markets in Japan were closed for a public holiday.

Earlier on Friday, October 10, Wall Street's major indices — the S&P 500 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite — recorded their steepest single-day declines since April 10, falling by 2.71 per cent and 3.56 per cent respectively. The drop came after US President Donald Trump escalated the trade dispute with China in response to Beijing tightening its rare earth export controls. Trump announced a 100 per cent tariff on imports from China, effective November 1.

Markets recap

Earlier on Friday, October 10, the benchmark Indian equity indices settled higher, with Sensex advancing 0.40 per cent to 82,500, and NSE Nifty50 gaining 0.41 per cent to 25,285 levels.

FII, DII data

In the institutional activity segment , foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net added shares worth ₹635.27 crore. Meanwhile, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net bought shares worth ₹1,627.88 crore on Friday, October 10.

IPO today

The mainline IPO segment will see the listing of Tata Capital IPO shares. Canara Robeco Asset Management Co IPO and Rubicon Research IPO are set to close for subscription today. Canara HSBC Life Insurance Co IPO enters the second day of subscription.

In the SME space, Sihora Industries IPO and SK Minerals & Additives IPO enter the second day of subscription today.

Q2 results today

ALSO READ | HCL Tech Q2 Results Preview: Street expects sequential rise in margins and profit HCL Technologies, Anand Rathi Wealth, Gujarat Hotels, Just Dial, Stallion India Fluorochemicals, Lotus Chocolate Company, Indian Link Chain Manufacturers, and G G Engineering are among the companies set to release their Q2FY26 results today.

Commodity corner

Oil prices edged higher on Monday morning. Brent crude was up 1.38 per cent at $59.71 per barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude traded with a gain of 1.36 per cent at $63.58 per barrel.