Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty down; Asian markets drop; HCLTech Q2, Tata Capital IPO in focus

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Update, October 13, 2025: Markets in the Asia-Pacific region were in the red on Monday, following renewed trade tensions between China and the United States

Stock Market LIVE Updates
Notably, markets in Japan were closed for a public holiday.

3 min read Last Updated : Oct 13 2025 | 8:26 AM IST
Stock Market LIVE on Monday, October 13, 2025: Benchmark Indian equity indices are set to kickstart the week’s first trading session on a lower note, weighed by the weak global cues. GIFT Nifty futures also hinted at a lower start for the benchmarks.
 
At 7:45, the GIFT Nifty futures were trading lower by 98 points at 25,313 levels.
 
On the global front, investors eye export/import data from China. Back home, D-Street investors await inflation data for September 2025.
 
Markets in the Asia-Pacific region were in the red on Monday, following renewed trade tensions between China and the United States. Both countries imposed tighter trade restrictions and exchanged fresh accusations, intensifying friction between the world’s two largest economies.
 
South Korea’s Kospi dropped 2.35 per cent, while Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was down 0.68 per cent.
 
Earlier on Friday, October 10, Wall Street's major indices — the S&P 500 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite — recorded their steepest single-day declines since April 10, falling by 2.71 per cent and 3.56 per cent respectively. The drop came after US President Donald Trump escalated the trade dispute with China in response to Beijing tightening its rare earth export controls. Trump announced a 100 per cent tariff on imports from China, effective November 1.

Markets recap

Earlier on Friday, October 10, the benchmark Indian equity indices settled higher, with Sensex advancing 0.40 per cent to 82,500, and NSE Nifty50 gaining 0.41 per cent to 25,285 levels.

FII, DII data

In the institutional activity segment, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net added shares worth ₹635.27 crore. Meanwhile, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net bought shares worth ₹1,627.88 crore on Friday, October 10.

IPO today

The mainline IPO segment will see the listing of Tata Capital IPO shares. Canara Robeco Asset Management Co IPO and Rubicon Research IPO are set to close for subscription today. Canara HSBC Life Insurance Co IPO enters the second day of subscription.
 
In the SME space, Sihora Industries IPO and SK Minerals & Additives IPO enter the second day of subscription today.

Q2 results today

HCL Technologies, Anand Rathi Wealth, Gujarat Hotels, Just Dial, Stallion India Fluorochemicals, Lotus Chocolate Company, Indian Link Chain Manufacturers, and G G Engineering are among the companies set to release their Q2FY26 results today.  ALSO READ | HCL Tech Q2 Results Preview: Street expects sequential rise in margins and profit

Commodity corner

Oil prices edged higher on Monday morning. Brent crude was up 1.38 per cent at $59.71 per barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude traded with a gain of 1.36 per cent at $63.58 per barrel.
 

8:26 AM

DMart Q2 show: Analysts flag margin strain despite steady revenue growth

Avenue Supermarts Ltd, the parent of retail chain DMart, reported steady revenue growth in Q2FY26 but faced continued pressure on margins, according to analysts who maintained a largely cautious stance on the stock. READ MORE
 

8:15 AM

Why Nuvama turned bullish on Sky Gold ahead of Diwali? sees 32% upside

Nuvama Institutional Equities has initiated coverage on Sky Gold and Diamonds with a 'Buy' rating, citing strong volume and margin growth going ahead. The brokerage has given a target of ₹450 per share, implying 31.5 per cent upside from Friday's close at ₹342.1 per share. READ MORE
 

8:06 AM

Gold price falls ₹10 to ₹1,25,070; silver down ₹100, trading at ₹1,79,900

The price of 24-carat gold dropped ₹10 in early trade on Monday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,25,070, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also fell ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,79,900. READ MORE

8:02 AM

Why is analyst bullish on IGL, Uno Minda and Petronet LNG?

Kunal Kamble, sr. technical research analyst, Bonanza has recommended to buy the shares of IGL, Uno Minda, Petronet LNG today. HERE'S WHY

7:55 AM

Nifty misses new highs this CY after record 2024; Gold takes the spotlight

After what was a stellar 2024 for equity markets, the benchmark indices have taken a backseat while commodities have taken centre stage amid heightened uncertainties. The key gauge — the Nifty50 — has not yet reached a fresh peak in the current calendar year (CY25) so far, despite hitting new highs 65 times in 2024, the most ever recorded in a single year. READ MORE

7:45 AM

Top stocks to watch today

Adani Energy Solutions, Allied Blenders and Distillers, Asian Paints, Axis Bank, Bajaj Finserv, and Computer Age Management Services (CAMS) are among the top stock to watch during today's trading session. HERE'S WHY

7:38 AM

Asian shares fall on US-China trade tensions, Wall Street futures rebound

Asian stocks got off to a rocky start on Monday after fresh broadsides in the US-China trade war spooked markets with already stretched valuations, though there were signs risk sentiment had steadied with Wall Street futures bouncing. A holiday in Japan and the United States made for choppy early trading and political uncertainty still shrouded Japanese and European assets. READ MORE

7:31 AM

Oil prices edge higher

7:21 AM

Q2 results today

7:18 AM

IPO activities to watch today

7:15 AM

Sensex heatmap

7:13 AM

Wall Street declines on tariff tensions

Stock Market LIVE Updates:  Earliere on Friday, October 10, Wall Street's major indices — the S&P 500 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite — recorded their steepest single-day declines since April 10, falling by 2.71 per cent and 3.56 per cent respectively. The drop came after US President Donald Trump escalated the trade dispute with China in response to Beijing tightening its rare earth export controls. Trump announced a 100 per cent tariff on imports from China, effective November 1.

7:12 AM

Good morning, readers! Welcome to Business Standard's LIVE stock market blog.

Good morning, readers! Stay tuned to our LIVE blog for all the updates on markets, business, and the economy.
 
First Published: Oct 13 2025 | 7:08 AM IST

