Home / Markets / News / Apollo Micro hits new high on heavy volumes; stock zooms 34% in 5 days

Apollo Micro hits new high on heavy volumes; stock zooms 34% in 5 days

In the past five trading days, the stock soared 34% after the company entered into Term Loan (TL) Agreement with Bajaj Finance to avail credit facilities in the form of TL up to Rs 15 crore

SI Reporter Mumbai
Premium
Photo: Unsplash/Maciej Ruminkiewicz

3 min read Last Updated : Oct 31 2023 | 2:06 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Shares of Apollo Micro Systems (AMS) hit a new high of Rs 91 as they zoomed 19 per cent on the BSE in Tuesday's intraday trade, on the back of heavy volumes, in an otherwise weak market. The stock of the aerospace & defense company has surpassed its previous high of Rs 80 touched on October 20.

A combined 23.83 million equity shares, representing 10.2 per cent of total equity of AMS, have changed hands on the NSE and BSE thus far. In comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 0.17 per cent at 64,005 at 01:33 PM.

In the past five trading days, the stock price of AMS has soared 34 per cent after the company, on October 25, entered into Term Loan Agreement with Bajaj Finance Limited to avail credit facilities in the form of Term Loan (TL) up to Rs 15 crore to incur capex for R&D.

AMS said the facility is to be repaid in 33 monthly installments, commencing after completion of moratorium of 3 months and ending on 36th month from the date of disbursement.

Meanwhile, since May 4, the share price of AMS has skyrocketed 176 per cent after the stock split in to shares of face value of Re 1 from Rs 10.

AMS is a pioneer in design, development, and assembly of Custom Built Electronics and Electro-mechanical solutions. AMS offers solutions based on state-of-the-art technologies for Aerospace, Defense & Space as primary customers, and also caters solutions for Railways, Automotive and Home Land Security markets.

AMS has entered into significant agreements with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). Besides, the company is gradually scaling up to be a weapon design, development, and manufacturing company for which the Weapon Integration facilities are being commissioned.

The Government allocated Rs 5.95 trillion for the Ministry of Defence in the Budget 2023-24. The Government has already notified fourth Positive Indigenization List (PIL) for FY24, consisting of 101 items for which there would be an embargo on the imports.

"This represents a great opportunity for the Indian defence industry to manufacture these items using indigenous design and development capabilities to meet the demand of the armed forces. The company is in discussion with various international companies who wish to manufacture their products under Make in India and this facility would be utilised to meet their manufacturing requirement," said Baddam Karunakar Reddy, managing director of the company.

Also Read

Apollo Micro up 8% on Rs 150-cr capex plan to set up defence mfg facility

Apollo Micro surges 10% on inking multiple agreements with DRDO

Bajaj Auto sales jump 7% to 331,278 units in April, exports fall 43%

Shares of Bajaj Finance fall 3% as management projects margin contraction

Fusion Micro, Spandana: Rally in MFI stocks has more legs, say analysts

Broking shares rally up to 20%; Emkay, Nuvama, Angel, MOFSL hit 52-wk highs

India sitting on tsunami of equities; Nifty to double in 5 years: Raamdeo

Stock of this exchange and data platform firm has zoomed 114% in 9 weeks

KPIT Tech hits record high, surges 11% after raising FY24 growth outlook

Debut of 50-year bond in India leaves insurers hungry for a share

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Buzzing stocksApollo Micro SystemsMarketsstock market tradingMarket trends

First Published: Oct 31 2023 | 2:06 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Mizoram polls: PM Modi cancels campaign trip to state, Amit Shah to step in

Chhattisgarh elections: NOTA should be scrapped, says CM Bhupesh Baghel

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 PAK vs SA Playing 11 LIVE: All eyes of XIs today

IND vs ENG: Virat bowls to Rohit, Bumrah bats for 30 mins, Gill foxed Siraj

India News

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy wants Indian youth to work 70 hours a week

Raahgiri Day 2023: All you need to know about Delhi's traffic advisory

Economy News

Festival season to bring some cheer to economy, say economists: Poll

Reserve Bank of India allows premature deposit withdrawal up to Rs 1 crore

Next Story