Aptus Value Housing shares rise 3% on reclassification update; details here

Aptus Value Housing Finance India share price: Shares of housing finance company Aptus Value Housing Finance India were ruling higher on the bourses in an otherwise weak market on Friday, October 24. The company’s share price advanced 3.37 per cent to log an intraday high of ₹320.40 per share on the NSE.

So far during today’s trading session, a combined total of 0.53 million equity shares of the company, worth ₹16.77 crore, exchanged hands on the BSE and NSE. The market capitalisation of Aptus Value Housing Finance India stood at ₹15,933.51 crore on the NSE.

Aptus Value Housing Finance India shares are currently 19.64 per cent up from their 52-week low of ₹267.95 per share, touched on January 28, 2025. However, they are still nearly 12 per cent down from their 52-week high of ₹364 per share, scaled on August 18, 2025.

Aptus Value Housing Finance India reclassification details

The northward movement in the share price of Aptus Value Housing Finance India followed the company’s announcement on reclassification.