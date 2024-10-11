Days ahead of SCO summit, gunmen kill 20 in Pakistan's Balochistan

Ahead of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit next week, Pakistan’s Balochistan province was targeted by gunmen on Friday, resulting in the death of 20 miners and several injuries, police officials reported.

Pakistan is set to host the SCO summit on October 15-16 in Islamabad, where Foreign Minister S Jaishankar will participate. The Pakistan government has announced heightened security measures, with the army providing security as several heads of state are expected to attend and deliberate on key issues. The latest attack occurred at a coal mine in Duki district late Thursday night, according to an official. The gunmen stormed the miners' accommodations, rounded up the men, and opened fire.

The victims were largely identified as men from Pashtun-speaking areas of Balochistan. Of the 20 killed, three were Afghan nationals. At least seven people were injured in the attack, for which no group has claimed responsibility yet.

Balochistan is home to separatist groups seeking independence. The tense region, rich in oil and minerals, has seen unrest from these groups, who allege that the Pakistan government exploits local resources at the expense of the region’s development.

Two Chinese killed in Karachi suicide bombing

This latest attack was the second this week, following an explosion claimed by the Baloch Liberation Army near Karachi's international airport. Two Chinese nationals were killed in the bombing. Pakistan hosts thousands of Chinese nationals working on the multibillion-dollar Belt and Road Initiative.

The suicide bombing raised concerns over Pakistan's capacity to host high-profile events like the SCO summit.

Jaishankar, representing India at the summit, had earlier stated that he would not engage in any bilateral talks during his visit. India and Pakistan have maintained strained diplomatic relations since the 2016 Uri terrorist attack, in which four Jaish-e-Mohammad infiltrators killed 18 Indian soldiers.