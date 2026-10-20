Back to front? Green shoots in defensive sectors signal potential recovery

The Nifty IT Index is down 16.8 per cent in CY26 so far, compared with a 12.4 per cent decline in the Nifty 50. This follows a 12.6 per cent fall in the IT index in CY25, even as the Nifty 50 rose 10.5 per cent. The Nifty FMCG Index, meanwhile, is down 20.7 per cent in CY26 so far, following a 2.3 per cent decline in CY25.