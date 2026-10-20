Back to front? Green shoots in defensive sectors signal potential recovery

The Nifty IT Index is down 16.8 per cent in CY26 so far, compared with a 12.4 per cent decline in the Nifty 50. This follows a 12.6 per cent fall in the IT index in CY25, even as the Nifty 50 rose 10.5 per cent. The Nifty FMCG Index, meanwhile, is down 20.7 per cent in CY26 so far, following a 2.3 per cent decline in CY25.
There are, however, early signs of a turnaround in defensive stocks, with the Nifty Pharma rallying 12.7 per cent year-to-date after declining 2.9 per cent in CY25. IT stocks, too, have rallied over the past two weeks. The Nifty IT Index is up 13.8 per cent month-to-date in October, compared with a 1.2 per cent rise in the Nifty 50 over the same period.