Public-sector banks take returns lead; private banks hold valuation edge

“PSBs operate with much higher balance-sheet leverage than large PVBs, which lifts RoE even when their return on assets is lower. PVBs earn more per rupee of assets, have stronger low-cost deposit bases, and have shown steadier earnings across cycles. The PSBs asset quality and capital have improved a lot,” he said, adding that the current valuation gap looks broadly fair rather than suggesting that either group is deeply undervalued.

Over the six months since around the start of the West Asian conflict, the Nifty Private Bank index has risen marginally by 0.7 per cent, while the Nifty PSU Bank index has fallen 7.2 per cent, pointing to a slower recovery for state-owned lenders. Gupta does not expect the valuation gap between PVBs and PSBs to close materially. “Strong performance could narrow the gap in the near term, but a valuation differential is likely to persist,” he said.