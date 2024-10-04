Bajaj Housing Finance shares, which were the talk of the street and made a bumper listing recently on the bourses, rose 2 per cent in Friday's otherwise volatile trade.

Bajaj Housing Finance stock climbed after the company released its Q2FY25 business update.

At around 12:47 PM, on the BSE, Bajaj Housing Finance share price was hovering near its listing price of Rs 150. The scrip was up 0.53 per cent at Rs 151.4 per share. In comparison, the BSE Sensex traded 0.04 per cent lower at 82,461.63 around the same time.

The Q2 business update released late on Thursday revealed that Bajaj Housing Finance's Assets under Management (AUM) reached a milestone of Rs 1,00,000 crore in Q2 FY25.

As per the filing, the AUM for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, grew by 26 per cent to Rs 1,02,550 crore as against Rs 81,215 crore as of September 30, 2023 (Q2FY24).

Meanwhile, Bajaj Housing Finance's Loan Assets for the quarter under review stood at Rs 89,860 crore as against Rs 70,954 crore a year ago.

Bajaj Housing Finance shares debuted on the BSE and NSE on September 16, 2024. On the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE), the stock was listed at Rs 150, surging 114.29 per cent above the IPO issue price of Rs 70.

Bajaj Housing Finance is a subsidiary of Bajaj Finance — one of the most diversified NBFCs in the Indian market. Headquartered in Pune, Bajaj Housing Finance offers finance to individuals as well as corporate entities for the purchase and renovation of homes or commercial spaces. It also provides loans against property for business or personal needs, as well as working capital for business expansion purposes.

Bajaj Housing Finance also offers finance to developers engaged in the construction of residential and commercial properties, as well as lease rental discounting to developers and high-net-worth individuals.