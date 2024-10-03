Equity mop up increases 2.2 times in H1FY25, says Prime Database

“The strong IPO response was buoyed by strong post-listing performance. Average listing gain (based on closing price on listing date) increased to 34.28 per cent, in comparison to 28.65 per cent in the first half of 2023-24. Of the 38 IPOs which have got, 30 gave a return of over 10 per cent,” said Pranav Haldea, Managing Director, Prime Database Group.

Haldea said the fund raising outlook remains strong going by IPO filings.

“The pipeline is huge. 26 companies proposing to raise Rs 72,000 crore are presently holding Sebi approval while another 55 companies looking to raise about Rs 89,000 crore are awaiting approval. Of these, three are new-age tech companies looking to raise roughly Rs 13,000 crore. Unless there is a black swan event, it is likely to be a record breaking year for IPOs,” he said.