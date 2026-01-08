Balaji Amines gets ₹258-crore incentive for Solarpur unit; stock jumps 13%

The specialty chemical manufacturer received the eligibility certificate, under the government's Package Scheme of Incentives, 2013, to expand one of is units, Balaji Amines said in an exchange filing. Under the scheme, Balaji Amines is eligible for entitlement under the Industrial Promotion Subsidy of ₹258 crore to the extent of 50 per cent of State Goods and Service Taxes (SGST) on the sale of eligible finished products in Maharashtra.

Analyst's view

Balaji Amines is showing strong bullish undertones after registering sharp intraday gains of nearly 13 per cent and sustaining above its 20- daily exponential moving average (DEMA) and 50-daily exponential moving average (DEMA), indicating short-term trend strength. On the hourly chart, a weekly pivot breakout along with a trendline breakout confirms a structural shift in favor of buyers. Momentum indicators further support the upside view — RSI remains in bullish territory, Directional Movement Index (DMI) shows a positive crossover, and moving average convergence and divergence (MACD) continues to signal rising momentum, suggesting the rally has room to extend, said Jigar S. Patel, a senior manager, equity technical research at Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers.

Balaji Amines will also be exempted from paying electricity and stamp duty for a period of seven years from 2024 to 2030 under the incentive package, in accordance with the dispensation under the Government Notification Revenue and Forest Department, according to the exchange filing.