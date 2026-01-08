Gokaldas Exports share price today

Share price of Gokaldas Exports hit an over 28-month low at ₹619.20, as the stock slipped 9.5 per cent on the BSE in Thursday’s intra-day trade on growth concerns, amid tariff uncertainty.

The stock price of the garments & apparels company was quoting at its lowest level since August 28, 2023. In the past one year, the stock has slipped 46 per cent, and tanked 51 per cent from its all-time high of ₹1,260 touched on December 18, 2024.

FOLLOW STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE At 10:34 AM; Gokaldas Exports stock was quoting 8.6 per cent lower at ₹625, as compared to 0.34 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex. A combined 1.1 million equity shares changed hands on the NSE and BSE.

Why was Gokaldas Exports stock under pressure? Meanwhile, in the past seven weeks, the market price of Gokaldas Exports has plunged 33 per cent from a level of ₹948.85 on November 20, 2025 on the BSE. The imposition of a higher tariff on India by the US initially impacted the business momentum. There was a risk of orders moving to other favourable geographies, Gokaldas Exports said in the Q2 earnings conference call. According to media reports, the US President Donald Trump has purportedly backed a Bill that threatens to raise tariffs on countries buying energy products, including oil, from Russia, to at least 500 per cent. If approved, the Bill will add pressure on countries like India, China and Brazil which continue to purchase Russian oil despite US sanctions.

Meanwhile, in the July to September 2025 quarter (Q2FY26), Gokaldas Exports reported a 71 per cent year-on-year (YoY) fall in consolidated net profit to ₹8 crore from ₹28 crore in Q2FY25. EBITDA margin declined by 41 basis points YoY and 381 bps sequentially to 8.3 per cent in Q2FY26. The EBITDA margins remained flat YoY due to operating deleverage at Africa business, US tariff impact, and startup costs owing to the new business/units, the company said. ALSO READ | Gland Pharma rises 5%, hits 1-month high on USFDA nod to eye-allergy drug Revenue from operations rose by 7 per cent YoY to ₹984 crore during the quarter. The company stated that India operations registered a strong performance with a YoY growth of 14 per cent in the backdrop of 2 per cent degrowth in Indian apparel exports. The revenue from Africa operations declined by 23 per cent YoY, primarily due to the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) related uncertainty.