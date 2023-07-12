Bears grip Delta Corp on highest ever volume, Nazara must hold 200-DMA

The recent assessment of the 50th Goods and Service Tax (GST) council to enforce a 28 per cent GST on online gaming has severely dented the related listed stocks. On Wednesday, Delta Corp opened in a 10 per cent lower circuit and went further down during the intraday session. The stock also trades in Future and Options of Derivative segment.

Another listed player, Nazara Technologies opened 13 per cent lower, but quicjly managed to recoup some losses. The stock was last seen trading 4 per cent lower.