SFB shares fall after Bihar passes Microfinance Bill 2026; analysts weigh

Small finance banks shares fall

Shares of small finance banks (SFBs) were nursing losses in Friday’s session amid reports that the Bihar state government has passed a Bill to regulate loan disbursals by microfinance institutions.

At 9:46 AM, shares of these small finance banks were down in the range of 0.35 per cent to 2.8 per cent as against a 0.47 per cent dip in the benchmark BSE Sensex index.

Why are SFB shares falling today? The decline in shares of small finance banks came after reports said the Bihar State Assembly passed The Bihar Micro Finance Institutions (Regulation of Money Lending and Prevention of Coercive Actions) Bill, 2026, on Thursday which makes it mandatory for lenders to take prior permission from the state Finance Department before disbursing loans. The Bill also stated that microfinance companies will have to separately register with the state government to operate in Bihar, even if they have licences from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Further, under the proposed Bill, the government has appointed Director of Institutional Finance as the nodal authority. Microfinance companies, the Bill states, will be required to register with the director once they obtain a licence from the RBI. After the necessary documents are verified, the registration will be completed within 90 days.

Explaining the Bill, Bihar Finance Minister Bijendra Prasad Yadav said the aim is to bring microfinance institutions and small lenders under a regulatory framework and to stop unfair loan recovery methods. Analysts say the move has introduced fresh regulatory uncertainty in one of India’s significant microcredit markets, triggering valuation concerns across listed SFB counters. READ | Sai Life soars 25% in 5 weeks, hits record high in weak market; here's why "Mandatory state-level clearance before disbursement could slow credit flow in Bihar, impacting quarterly loan growth momentum. That apart, additional compliance layers may increase operational expenses and delay credit deployment, affecting net interest margins in the short term," said Sourav Choudhary, MD at Raghunath Capital.

Investors, he said, now fear that similar legislation in other states could structurally impact the unsecured lending ecosystem. As per industry channel checks, small finance banks as a group manage deposits of approximately ₹3.7 trillion (as of FY25), with the segment having delivered 25-30 per cent CAGR loan growth over the past three years. However, microfinance exposure remains meaningful across several SFB balance sheets. Industry data further suggests that while NBFC-MFIs account for roughly 40 per cent of the microfinance portfolio, banks and SFBs together account for nearly 50 per cent, with SFBs holding an estimated 15 per cent share.

Though the sector has consciously reduced pure unsecured microfinance exposure - from nearly 35 per cent of loan books in FY22 to about 24 per cent in FY25 - policy risk in large states like Bihar still carries earnings sensitivity. As per self-regulatory organisation Sa-Dhan, Bihar corners the highest microfinance loan accounts (over 22 million) with outstanding loans worth ₹57,712 crore. Choudhary of Raghunath Capital said banks with higher microfinance concentration or deeper geographic presence in eastern India may see near-term multiple compression. "Larger and more diversified SFBs, however, with stronger secured lending portfolios - such as MSME, gold loans, vehicle finance, and affordable housing - are relatively better positioned," he added.