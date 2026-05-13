Biocon soars 10% in 3 days, stock nears 52-week high; here's why

Biocon share price

Shares of Biocon moved higher by 4 per cent to ₹418.75 on the BSE in Wednesday’s intra-day trade. In the past three trading days, the stock price of the pharmaceuticals company has rallied 10 per cent. In the past 12 trading sessions, the market price of Biocon has appreciated by 20 per cent from a level of ₹349.65 on the BSE on April 24, 2026.

Biocon is trading close to its 52-week high of ₹424.95 touched on November 18, 2025. It had hit a record high of ₹487.70 on December 23, 2020.

At 01:18 PM; Biocon was quoting 3.6 per cent higher at ₹416.60, as compared to 0.5 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex. The average trading volumes at the counter jumped nearly two-fold, with a combined 7.98 million shares changing hands on the NSE and BSE.

Why has Biocon’s share price rallied 10 per cent in 3 days? Biocon Pharma, a subsidiary of Biocon, on Monday, May 11, 2026 announced that it received approval from Health Canada for micafungin injection, USP, 50 mg and 100 mg. The medication is indicated for use in adults and children four months and older for invasive fungal infections. “The approved product is indicated for use in adults and children four months and older for treatment of patients with Candidemia, Acute Disseminated Candidiasis, Candida Peritonitis and Abscesses infections; treatment of patients with esophageal Candidiasis; and prophylaxis of Candida infections in patients undergoing hematopoietic stem cell transplantation”, the company said.

The approval will further strengthen Biocon’s integrated biosimilars and generics portfolio, it added. Biocon Q4/FY26 results Biocon said the company closed the financial year 2025-26 (FY26) on a strong note despite a complex geopolitical environment. The company delivered margin expansion along with 13 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth in operating revenue, excluding the one-time impact of generic lenalidomide sales last year. “We have created a unified biopharma entity by integrating biosimilars business with generics formulations and APIs business. The combined business has a stronger balance sheet, improved leverage metrics and a more global commercial footprint. We are now focused on profitability enhancement and long-term value creation,” said Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Executive Chairperson, Biocon.

Biocon delivered ~200 basis points of EBITDA margin expansion at a consolidated level on a like-to-like basis, driven by an improved product mix and operational excellence. Biosimilars business recorded 16 per cent YoY growth in revenue and 40 per cent increase in EBITDA, on a like-to-like basis. Growth was led by strong performance in advanced markets and key tender wins across emerging markets. Brokerages view on Biocon Biocon is now behind in terms of the capex phase for its biosimilar/generics segment. Further, the product pipeline remains promising in terms of commercialized as well as under development. Biocon continues to strengthen as well as widen its market presence, Motilal Oswal Financial Services said in the result update.

Biocon’s Q4FY26 performance was a mixed bag impacted by a high base of sales of gRevlimid last year; although, adjusting for this, its performance was decent. The management is hopeful of a good ramp up in new biosimilars like bUstekinumab, bdenosumab and baflibercept by H2FY27, which potentially could boost growth in the near term with the addition of capacity of insulin as part in Malaysia likely supporting growth too. On a low base, analysts at ICICI Securities expect Biocon to witness an earnings compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 118 per cent over FY26–28E driven by revenue CAGR of 18.4 per cent. EBITDA margin is likely to expand 170 bps to 23 per cent in FY28E. The brokerage firm cut FY27/28E EBITDA by 1–2 per cent due to the delay in ramp-up in new biosimilars. Key upside risks are healthy launches in biosimilars and generics segments; and early recovery in biologics margin.